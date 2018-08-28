Person cut from vehicle after collision near Woodbridge

The incident happened on the B1083 near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were forced to free a person from their vehicle following a collision on a Suffolk country road.

All three major emergency services were called shortly before 6pm this evening with reports of a road traffic collision on the B1083.

Three fire crews were called to the scene – one each from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street.

Neither police nor the fire service could confirm how many vehicles were involved or if there were any casualties.

More to come.