Fire at Whitton care home

PUBLISHED: 13:08 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 09 February 2019

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at Thurleston Residential Home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

Residents at a care home on the Whitton estate in Ipswich were kept from danger as firefighters tackled a blaze in the building.

Fire crews were called to the scene following reports of a blaze at Thurleston Residential home in Whitton Park, Ipswich, shortly before 12pm today.

The residents of the private care home, which has 37 rooms, were escorted to safe area of the building while firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire was brought under control using hose reel jets, and a stop was called on the incident at around 12.40pm.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said nobody was injured and an investigation would follow into the cause of the blaze.

