Fire crews tackle Ipswich flat fire
Published: 10:44 AM November 5, 2021
Firefighters tackled a fire in an Ipswich flat this morning.
Crews were called to the property in Stevenson Road at around 9.30am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire crews attended the flat fire.
"The blaze was tackled as of 10.15am this morning."
The spokesman also confirmed that no-one was present in the building at the time of the fire.
Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were in attendance.
A 'stop' call was made at 10.17am.
