News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crews tackle Ipswich flat fire

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:44 AM November 5, 2021
Suffolk fire crews were called to a waste centre in Cambridge (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews have attended a flat fire in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Archant

Firefighters tackled a fire in an Ipswich flat this morning. 

Crews were called to the property in Stevenson Road at around 9.30am today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire crews attended the flat fire. 

"The blaze was tackled as of 10.15am this morning."

The spokesman also confirmed that no-one was present in the building at the time of the fire. 

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were in attendance. 

A 'stop' call was made at 10.17am. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts
  2. 2 Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich bridge
  3. 3 9 flats could be built over an Ipswich car park
  1. 4 Investigation launched after object thrown from A14 footbridge
  2. 5 Stately home Shrubland Hall placed on Heritage at Risk register
  3. 6 Ex-Willows Primary School teacher restarts mum market in Kesgrave
  4. 7 What does a Freeport mean for Ipswich?
  5. 8 Ed Sheeran and Emma Raducanu donate to Elena Baltacha charity auction
  6. 9 Review: The Suffolk cafe in world's top 10% according to Tripadvisor
  7. 10 Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chloe Ward believes she was a victim of injection spiking in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
The Revolution bar and nightclub in Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Suffolk Constabulary

Three victims stabbed with needles and drinks spiked at nightclubs

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Residents of Benton Street in Hadleigh

Suffolk County Council

County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
A popular London fried chicken takeaway is expanding to Suffolk this month

Food and Drink

London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon