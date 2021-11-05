Fire crews tackle Ipswich flat fire

Fire crews have attended a flat fire in Ipswich this morning - Credit: Archant

Firefighters tackled a fire in an Ipswich flat this morning.

Crews were called to the property in Stevenson Road at around 9.30am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire crews attended the flat fire.

"The blaze was tackled as of 10.15am this morning."

The spokesman also confirmed that no-one was present in the building at the time of the fire.

Crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street were in attendance.

A 'stop' call was made at 10.17am.