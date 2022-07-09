News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Firewalk fundraiser for Ipswich hospice

William Warnes

Published: 7:00 PM July 9, 2022
Firewalker

Suffolk's St Elizabeth Hospice is calling for people to take part in their Firewalk 2022 fundraiser event - Credit: Robert Foyers - foyers.photography

Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice is calling for people to take part in its Firewalk 2022 fundraiser event. 

Taking place on Saturday, October 22, participants will walk barefoot over a 15ft path of red-hot embers in aid of the charity. 

Becky Jedrzejewski, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "Firewalk is returning once again for 2022 and it will provide supporters the ideal way to get warmed up for the autumn months, while at the same time supporting the hospice."

Firewalk 2022 is sponsored by Escape Ipswich and will be held between 6pm and 10pm. 

The event will also feature a wide range of drink and street food, including chilli, burgers and fish and chips.

Each fire walker will need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £25 and pledge to raise a minimum of £150.

All participants will receive support from an experienced fundraiser to help boost sponsorship money. 


Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

