Nostalgia

Days Gone By: What are your memories of Christchurch Park fireworks?

What are some of your memories of the firework displays at Christchurch Park? Picture:NIGE BROWN. Archant

One of the biggest dates on the calendar in Ipswich every year since the 1970s, this year marked the first time in almost 50 years that the November show has been called off.

The funfair rides prove popular every year Picture: RUTH LEACH The funfair rides prove popular every year Picture: RUTH LEACH

In its first year, entry was priced at just 15p for adults and 5p for children – with 6,000 people coming to see the £600 worth of fireworks go bang. Now, around 10,000 people attend.

The fireworks are set to be held again next year to mark the event’s 50th anniversary, while drive-in shows are also being held across the region to provide a socially-distanced display.

What are your memories of the Christchurch Park fireworks? Email oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk or write to Oliver Sullivan, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

The Stuard and Ling family braving the rain in 2008 Picture: ARCHANT The Stuard and Ling family braving the rain in 2008 Picture: ARCHANT

Denise Cuckow with Rosie Hately, Darcey Brooks, and Ella and Jacob Squirrell Picture: ARCHANT Denise Cuckow with Rosie Hately, Darcey Brooks, and Ella and Jacob Squirrell Picture: ARCHANT

The fireworks in Christchurch Park are now synchronised with music Picture: MARK LANGFORD The fireworks in Christchurch Park are now synchronised with music Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ollie the entertainer and Gusford school children at the 2004 display Picture: ARCHANT Ollie the entertainer and Gusford school children at the 2004 display Picture: ARCHANT

The event brings people of all ages to central Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT The event brings people of all ages to central Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Part of the large audience that braved the rain to enjoy the fireworks display in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: ARCHANT Part of the large audience that braved the rain to enjoy the fireworks display in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

The displays in Ipswich prove a hit every year, whatever the weather Picture: ARCHANT The displays in Ipswich prove a hit every year, whatever the weather Picture: ARCHANT

