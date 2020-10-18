Days Gone By: What are your memories of Christchurch Park fireworks?
PUBLISHED: 18:16 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 18 October 2020
Archant
One of the biggest dates on the calendar in Ipswich every year since the 1970s, this year marked the first time in almost 50 years that the November show has been called off.
In its first year, entry was priced at just 15p for adults and 5p for children – with 6,000 people coming to see the £600 worth of fireworks go bang. Now, around 10,000 people attend.
The fireworks are set to be held again next year to mark the event’s 50th anniversary, while drive-in shows are also being held across the region to provide a socially-distanced display.
What are your memories of the Christchurch Park fireworks? Email oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk or write to Oliver Sullivan, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.