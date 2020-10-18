E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Days Gone By: What are your memories of Christchurch Park fireworks?

PUBLISHED: 18:16 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 18 October 2020

What are some of your memories of the firework displays at Christchurch Park? Picture:NIGE BROWN.

What are some of your memories of the firework displays at Christchurch Park? Picture:NIGE BROWN.

Archant

One of the biggest dates on the calendar in Ipswich every year since the 1970s, this year marked the first time in almost 50 years that the November show has been called off.

The funfair rides prove popular every year Picture: RUTH LEACHThe funfair rides prove popular every year Picture: RUTH LEACH

In its first year, entry was priced at just 15p for adults and 5p for children – with 6,000 people coming to see the £600 worth of fireworks go bang. Now, around 10,000 people attend.

The fireworks are set to be held again next year to mark the event’s 50th anniversary, while drive-in shows are also being held across the region to provide a socially-distanced display.

What are your memories of the Christchurch Park fireworks? Email oliver.sullivan@archant.co.uk or write to Oliver Sullivan, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

The Stuard and Ling family braving the rain in 2008 Picture: ARCHANTThe Stuard and Ling family braving the rain in 2008 Picture: ARCHANT

Denise Cuckow with Rosie Hately, Darcey Brooks, and Ella and Jacob Squirrell Picture: ARCHANTDenise Cuckow with Rosie Hately, Darcey Brooks, and Ella and Jacob Squirrell Picture: ARCHANT

The fireworks in Christchurch Park are now synchronised with music Picture: MARK LANGFORDThe fireworks in Christchurch Park are now synchronised with music Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ollie the entertainer and Gusford school children at the 2004 display Picture: ARCHANTOllie the entertainer and Gusford school children at the 2004 display Picture: ARCHANT

The event brings people of all ages to central Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThe event brings people of all ages to central Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Part of the large audience that braved the rain to enjoy the fireworks display in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: ARCHANTPart of the large audience that braved the rain to enjoy the fireworks display in Christchurch Park in 2002 Picture: ARCHANT

The displays in Ipswich prove a hit every year, whatever the weather Picture: ARCHANTThe displays in Ipswich prove a hit every year, whatever the weather Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two men charged with firearms offences following property searches

An officer outside a property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Politicians prepare for a big year of local elections without meeting the public

Campaigners have been unable to knock on doors as they try to attract votes. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Days Gone By: What are your memories of Christchurch Park fireworks?

What are some of your memories of the firework displays at Christchurch Park? Picture:NIGE BROWN.

See the latest coronavirus infection rates for your area

The latest number of coronavirus cases in Suffolk districts have been revealed. Stock image. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Volunteers return to tidy Broomhill Pool site as work remains on hold

The Broomhill Pool Trust organised a tidy up at the Grade II listed site after Covid-19 has delayed the long awaited restoration. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN