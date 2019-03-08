E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Dazzling fireworks illuminate skies over Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 11:14 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 18 August 2019

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The first day of the Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019 went out with a bang as spectacular fireworks illuminated skies over the town's Waterfront.

Thousands of people lined the water's edge at Orwell Quay to catch a glimpse of the display, which was held on Saturday night - as has become tradition since the festival returned as an annual event in 2017.

Thousands of people lined the water's edge at Orwell Quay to catch a glimpse of the display, which was held on Saturday night - as has become tradition since the festival returned as an annual event in 2017.

Crowds were dazzled by the fireworks show, which organisers hope will play a part in drawing in record numbers for the popular festival.

Crowds were dazzled by the fireworks show, which organisers hope will play a part in drawing in record numbers for the popular festival.

The display was put on by All About Ipswich, in collaboration with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

The display was put on by All About Ipswich, in collaboration with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

It rounded off an action-packed day at the Waterfront, which saw Captain Jack Sparrow entertain fans outside the University of Suffolk.

It rounded off an action-packed day at the Waterfront, which saw Captain Jack Sparrow entertain fans outside the University of Suffolk.

Up to 75,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

Up to 75,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

- Here is your ultimate guide to day two of the maritime-themed extravaganza

- Here is your ultimate guide to day two of the maritime-themed extravaganza

