Gallery

Dazzling fireworks illuminate skies over Ipswich Waterfront

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The first day of the Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019 went out with a bang as spectacular fireworks illuminated skies over the town's Waterfront.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Thousands of people lined the water's edge at Orwell Quay to catch a glimpse of the display, which was held on Saturday night - as has become tradition since the festival returned as an annual event in 2017.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Crowds were dazzled by the fireworks show, which organisers hope will play a part in drawing in record numbers for the popular festival.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

The display was put on by All About Ipswich, in collaboration with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

It rounded off an action-packed day at the Waterfront, which saw Captain Jack Sparrow entertain fans outside the University of Suffolk.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 75,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT Fireworks display at Ipswich Waterfront for the town's Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: ARCHANT

- Here is your ultimate guide to day two of the maritime-themed extravaganza