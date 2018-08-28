The herd grows: Company smashes Elmer funding target

The staff at Larking Gowen celebrate their fundraising success Picture: LIZZIE CRAIG Archant

A firm who took up the Early Bird Herd challenge has raised over £4,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Larking Gowen is one of nine firms to take up the call to join the Early Bird Herd, a select group tasked with finding £3,500 by January, 2019 for the hospice.

The company smashed their target by taking part in the Midnight Walk, Ipswich Marathon and even challenging other firms to crazy golf tournaments.

Becky Ames, partner at Larking Gowen said: “We thought the target set might be ambitious but our staff have been amazing.

“We’ve already raised over £4,700, and hope to raise more.”

This was all done as part of the Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, which will see a trail of Elmers through Ipswich, celebrating 30 years of the patchwork elephant and the amazing St Elizabeth Hospice.

This follows the hugely successful ‘Pigs Gone Wild’ trail, which in 2016 helped raise over £200,000 for the Hospice.