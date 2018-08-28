Sunshine and Showers

The herd grows: Company smashes Elmer funding target

PUBLISHED: 22:26 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 22:27 03 December 2018

The staff at Larking Gowen celebrate their fundraising success Picture: LIZZIE CRAIG

The staff at Larking Gowen celebrate their fundraising success Picture: LIZZIE CRAIG

Archant

A firm who took up the Early Bird Herd challenge has raised over £4,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice.

Larking Gowen is one of nine firms to take up the call to join the Early Bird Herd, a select group tasked with finding £3,500 by January, 2019 for the hospice.

The company smashed their target by taking part in the Midnight Walk, Ipswich Marathon and even challenging other firms to crazy golf tournaments.

Becky Ames, partner at Larking Gowen said: “We thought the target set might be ambitious but our staff have been amazing.

“We’ve already raised over £4,700, and hope to raise more.”

This was all done as part of the Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, which will see a trail of Elmers through Ipswich, celebrating 30 years of the patchwork elephant and the amazing St Elizabeth Hospice.

This follows the hugely successful ‘Pigs Gone Wild’ trail, which in 2016 helped raise over £200,000 for the Hospice.

Cause of Ipswich woman’s death remains a mystery - as man is released from bail

21:23 Dominic Moffitt
Police have cancelled the bail of a man arrested in connection to the death Picture: WILL JEFFORD

The post-mortem examination of a woman in her 40s found dead in her Ipswich home has proved inconclusive - while police have released a man from bail.

Councillor asks for views from public on future of Anglesea Road traffic island in Ipswich

19:28 Adam Howlett
Councillor Christopher Chambers is conducting a survey to gauge how people feel about the Anglesea Road traffic island Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

An Ipswich county councillor is asking the community what they think should happen to the Anglesea Road traffic island after receiving complaints of traffic problems in the area.

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

19:05 Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

‘Designated driver’ cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

19:00 Sophie Barnett
Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

As Suffolk and Essex police launch their annual campaign to crack down on drink driving this Christmas, what incentives are on offer for those staying away from alcohol?

Crunch talks between MPs and inspectors over mental health trust future

17:30 Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis wants NSFT to go into special administration. Photo: PA

MPs will demand answers over the future of the region’s mental health trust at a meeting with regulators.

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

16:23 Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

An Ipswich town centre restaurant has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to emergency maintenance.

Best ever start to Surviving Winter campaign - as donations top £65,000 in record time

16:15 Adam Howlett
Organisations from all over the county at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Surviving Winter campaign has had its best opening month - with more that £65,000 pledged already towards keeping the most vulnerable of our community warm through winter.

HighTide festival announces Curve’s Suba Das as new artistic director

19:22 Andrew Clarke
Suba Das, from Leicester's The Curve, has been appointed as the new artitsic director for HighTide. He will be joining the Aldeburgh-based festival early next year. Photo: Pamela Raith

HighTide, over the last decade, has established itself as one of the greatest champions of new theatre writing. The Curve’s Suba Das has been announced as the successor to HighTide artistic director Steven Atkinson when steps down next year.

Michael Ball is ‘coming home ‘ to the Ipswich Regent

14:29 Andrew Clarke
Michael Ball is due to play the Ipswich Regent as part of his Coming Home To You tour. Photo: Archant

Michael Ball is performing live in concert at the Ipswich Regent next year as part of a UK tour to promote a new solo album. Tickets go on sale this week. Arts editor Andrew Clarke takes a look at Michael Ball’s dazzling career

