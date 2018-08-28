Rough sleepers take part in first aid workshop

Rough sleepers in Ipswich have been given the chance to learn life-saving first aid through a workshop in the town.

First aid course tutor Karen Double and workshop attendee Brian Bush practice CPR on a dummy Picture: REALISE FUTURES First aid course tutor Karen Double and workshop attendee Brian Bush practice CPR on a dummy Picture: REALISE FUTURES

The course has been put together by Realise Futures on behalf of the Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG).

It not only covers how to carry out first aid but also skills to enable rough sleepers to keep safe while dealing with a medical emergency.

The two-part course launched at Pemberton House Learning Centre in Curriers Lane on Thursday, January 10 and will be followed up with a second session on Thursday, January 24.

The workshop covers areas including how to recognise someone is not breathing, the recovery position, epilepsy, strokes, low blood sugar and head injuries.

It also covers how to treat burns, hypothermia and heat conditions, cuts, needle stick injuries and how to recognise infections, such as sepsis.

As well as medical training, the workshop looks at challenges faced by those sleeping rough, such as not having access to first aid equipment or a mobile phone.

It looks to instil confidence in them to ask passers-by for help, as well as letting people know what support services are available and how to gain access to clean water to treat wounds.

Brian Bush, who attended the first workshop, said: “I’ve learned a lot from being here on the course, a lot of it is very practical.”

Sarah Parkinson, from IHAG, said: “Sleeping rough is unpleasant, dangerous and hard, especially in extreme weather.

“We wanted the course to be tailored to the needs of people sleeping on the streets who may not have easy access to bandages, water and other aids which are usually available for people who are housed. Help our Homeless in Ipswich was keen to give homeless people the opportunity to take part in some first aid training which would give them the skills and knowledge to address medical emergencies and situations they encounter while they are out and about.”

Realise Futures’ learning and development skills for work manager, Imani Sorhaindo, said: “Our learners who attended the workshop last week said they enjoyed the course and they are coming back for the second part. We will also welcome new learners on the second part, too.”

For more information, call 0300 456 2050 or visit www.rflearn.co.uk