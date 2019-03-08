Thunderstorms

Group launches £25k appeal to set up first cheerleading centre for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 18:33 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:48 19 June 2019

Members of Enigma Cheerleading Academy in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMY

Members of Enigma Cheerleading Academy in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMY

ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMY

An Ipswich group has launched a £25,000 appeal to set up Suffolk's first cheerleading centre - so more youngsters can get involved.

Enigma Cheerleading Academy head coach Helen Wright with Chloe Bates in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMYEnigma Cheerleading Academy head coach Helen Wright with Chloe Bates in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMY

Enigma Cheerleading Academy, a not-for-profit community interest company, is currently based at Copleston High School, and members have just competed successfully at an event in Barcelona.

But now they need more space and dedicated training facilities so that the group can grow.

Head coach Helen Wright said: "With more than 80 athletes a week in training, we need more space to offer more classes and opportunities to our community. Norwich has two cheer gyms, but Suffolk has none.

"Copleston School have been great in helping us, but they cannot store all the equipment we need and we cannot put a sprung floor down, as the school and other users need the spaces throughout the week."

Members of Enigma Cheerleading Academy in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMYMembers of Enigma Cheerleading Academy in Barcelona Picture: ENIGMA CHEERLEADING ACADEMY

The group has been searching for a suitable industrial unit which can be fitted out. Helen said it would cost £18,000 to install a sprung floor, and the rest would go to pay for safety mats, a tumbling gymnastics track and equipment.

"All are expensive, but these are what the participants need to safely progress," she added. "We just need more space, more training time and more equipment."

She stressed that cheerleading is not just dancing and pom poms, as seen in American movies.

"The great thing about cheer is all shapes and sizes are able to take part, children and adults. I love its inclusivity. I am so passionate about the opportunities we can give our athletes and being part of a cheer team is just so much fun," Helen said.

"Our athletes are aged four to 49 - I am the 49! This being my 50th birthday year, I was determined to do more than just coach."

At the Future Cheer competition in Barcelona, Helen was third in open pom dance, member Chloe Bates, aged 12, was champion in youth contemporary lyrical, and Enigma's youth stunt group were division winners in youth level one.

Helen's daughter, Steph, aged 17, has been taking part since she was six and has just started a school team at Copleston.

Although most cheerleaders are girls, Enigma does have a couple of boys, including Helen's son, Shaun, aged nine. She said: "I'd love to have more boys joining. They really enjoy themselves - it's a good workout."

Members are now rehearsing for their annual showcase for friends and family on June 30, where their awards will be given out, and then in the first week of July there will be tryouts for the cheerleading and dance teams.

To donate to the appeal, visit Enigma's Gofundme page. For details of classes and tryouts, see their website.

'It's utter carnage' – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

'Dark cloud' of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Thunderstorms could cause sudden flooding and power cuts in East Anglia

Lightning storms hit Suffolk overnight Picture: PETER CUTTS

