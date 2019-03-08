First class 2019: When will the reception class photos be in paper?

The dates for the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times First Class supplement have now been confirmed Picture: RUTH LEACH Archant

It's the moment proud mums, dads and grandparents in Suffolk have been waiting for - the dates for the reception pictures supplement in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times have now been confirmed.

It is always a proud moment for parents in Suffolk when the reception pictures get printed in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Picture: RUTH LEACH It is always a proud moment for parents in Suffolk when the reception pictures get printed in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Picture: RUTH LEACH

The popular supplement captures children in their first class pictures and are now submitted by schools across Suffolk.

Ipswich Star

If your child goes to school in the Ipswich area make sure you mark bonfire night in your diary - pictures will be in the Ipswich Star on Tuesday, November 5 - the paper will cost its usual price of 85p.

East Anglian Daily Times

Reception pictures from the rest of Suffolk will be printed in the East Anglian Daily Times on Thursday, November 7 - the paper will cost 95p.

The good news is there will be plenty of extra copies of the first class supplement printed on both November 5 and November 7.

How to get your copy

But don't panic if you forget to pick up a paper on the day the reception pictures are published, you can order back copies by calling - 01603 772738.

There are always a mix of excited and nervous smiles in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star First Class Supplement Picture: ANDY ABBOTT There are always a mix of excited and nervous smiles in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star First Class Supplement Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

This year as schools are submitting their own photographs which means you will not be able to order any class pictures through the Archant photo sales website.

Hazel Sellers, Promotions Executive for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star said: " Our very popular first class supplement, featuring hundreds of new pupils, will be out in the Ipswich Star on Tuesday, November 5 and the East Anglian Daily Times on Thursday, November 7.

"We hope they find the right balance between hard work and enjoying themselves with their new friends."