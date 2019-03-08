E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

First class 2019: When will the reception class photos be in paper?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 October 2019

The dates for the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times First Class supplement have now been confirmed Picture: RUTH LEACH

The dates for the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times First Class supplement have now been confirmed Picture: RUTH LEACH

Archant

It's the moment proud mums, dads and grandparents in Suffolk have been waiting for - the dates for the reception pictures supplement in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times have now been confirmed.

It is always a proud moment for parents in Suffolk when the reception pictures get printed in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Picture: RUTH LEACHIt is always a proud moment for parents in Suffolk when the reception pictures get printed in the Ipswich Star and East Anglian Daily Times Picture: RUTH LEACH

The popular supplement captures children in their first class pictures and are now submitted by schools across Suffolk.

Ipswich Star

If your child goes to school in the Ipswich area make sure you mark bonfire night in your diary - pictures will be in the Ipswich Star on Tuesday, November 5 - the paper will cost its usual price of 85p.

East Anglian Daily Times

Reception pictures from the rest of Suffolk will be printed in the East Anglian Daily Times on Thursday, November 7 - the paper will cost 95p.

The good news is there will be plenty of extra copies of the first class supplement printed on both November 5 and November 7.

How to get your copy

But don't panic if you forget to pick up a paper on the day the reception pictures are published, you can order back copies by calling - 01603 772738.

There are always a mix of excited and nervous smiles in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star First Class Supplement Picture: ANDY ABBOTTThere are always a mix of excited and nervous smiles in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star First Class Supplement Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

This year as schools are submitting their own photographs which means you will not be able to order any class pictures through the Archant photo sales website.

Hazel Sellers, Promotions Executive for the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star said: " Our very popular first class supplement, featuring hundreds of new pupils, will be out in the Ipswich Star on Tuesday, November 5 and the East Anglian Daily Times on Thursday, November 7.

"We hope they find the right balance between hard work and enjoying themselves with their new friends."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

‘It’s lucky nobody was killed’ - Witnesses tell how car mounted pavement and hit wall

The scene of the accident in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: Brad Jones

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter visits mosque to talk Brexit and Kashmir

Dr Dan Poulter visited Ipswich Mosque. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER

Ipswich a ‘go-to’ location for distribution sector says firm as it snaps up warehouse

Warehousing firm GMA Warehousing is increasing its capacity in Ipswich Picture: GMA WAREHOUSING

Mike Bacon on the Blues: I absolutely dread it! So, come on Town, let’s put that nightmare to bed

The Town players come off the pitch after the defeat at Sincil Bank. A low, low, low point in Town's history. Photo: PAGEPIX

Can you find a home for ‘small furries’?

Lucy and Layla the rabbits need a new home Picture: SUFFOLK RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists