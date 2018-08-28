Delays on Ipswich to London line on the first day of hiked rail fares

Delays have hit the Greater Anglia line to London on the first day of increased rail fare Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

The first day of increased rail fares has started with a delay to lines heading into the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Due to a speed restriction over defective track at #SevenKings trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines. Services running through this station may be delayed. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA — GA Regional (@ga_regional) January 2, 2019

Greater Anglia has announced 15-minute delays on trains from Ipswich, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree towards London.

According to the company’s social media, the delays are due to a speed restriction over a defective track at Seven Kings station in Ilford, London.

Greater Anglia says that Network Rail is aware of the problem and is currently working to fix the problem.

This comes as campaigners ready themselves to protest against rising rail fares.

From today, fare hikes will see season ticket holders pay £208 more for annual travel between Ipswich and London.

Annual season ticket from Ipswich to London now cost £6,548.

Fares for other advance tickets are being frozen by the firm, which said the increases apply to government-regulated fares and come as costs rise with inflation.