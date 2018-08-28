Delays on Ipswich to London line on the first day of hiked rail fares
PUBLISHED: 07:45 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 02 January 2019
Archant
The first day of increased rail fares has started with a delay to lines heading into the city.
Greater Anglia has announced 15-minute delays on trains from Ipswich, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester and Braintree towards London.
According to the company’s social media, the delays are due to a speed restriction over a defective track at Seven Kings station in Ilford, London.
Greater Anglia says that Network Rail is aware of the problem and is currently working to fix the problem.
This comes as campaigners ready themselves to protest against rising rail fares.
From today, fare hikes will see season ticket holders pay £208 more for annual travel between Ipswich and London.
Annual season ticket from Ipswich to London now cost £6,548.
Fares for other advance tickets are being frozen by the firm, which said the increases apply to government-regulated fares and come as costs rise with inflation.