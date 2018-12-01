Sunny

Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

01 December, 2018 - 18:30
Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Archant © 2007

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

Suffolk police launched its annual month-long drink and drug-driving campaign on Saturday, December 1, warning those caught flouting the rules that they risk being caught, convicted and banned from the road within 24 hours.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, which is breathalysing drivers stopped due to vehicle defects or the manner of their driving, Tweeted about the cars they were pulling over throughout the day.

Their first Tweet came when a car with an illegal number plate was stopped in Ipswich at 11.15am.

They said the driver tested positive for cannabis.

Later officers Tweeted a picture of a damaged white car on the A12 at Saxmundham following a two-vehicle collision.

A driver was arrested after reportedly testing positive for cocaine.

Last year, 70 failed drink-driving tests, while 43 tested positive for prohibited levels of drugs.

Video Drug gang leader who exploited young people is among those jailed this week

16:39 Megan Aldous
Ishmael Islam, who has been jailed following a drug raid in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Three men were jailed for a combined five years for burglary, drink-driving and drug supply this week.

Wet spell looks set to continue, with more rain predicted in coming days

15:13 Judy Rimmer
Wet weather looks likely to continue over the coming days. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

It’s been a wet weekend so far - so what does the weather have in store tonight and tomorrow?

Gallery Festive scenes shared on Instagram this week by photographers around Suffolk

12:40 Judy Rimmer
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas is in the air - and people have been busy uploading festive photos. Here are some from around the area which have been shared in the last seven days.

Leiston on Ice returns for third year running

15:37 Sophie Barnett
Ice skating is coming to Leiston next weekend Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Mulled wine, ice skating and more than 25 stalls will provide festive fun at a two-day Christmas event in Leiston.

Fraudsters threatened vulnerable man with jail if he didn’t withdraw £13,000 from bank, staff reveal

15:35 Andrew Papworth
The incident took place at the TSB branch in Stowmarket. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A vulnerable customer tried to withdraw £13,000 from a Suffolk bank after being threatened with jail and a hefty £50,000 fine by scammers, it has been revealed.

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

09:28 Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two houses on the same street are under closure orders in Ipswich after council and police workers took an unprecedented move to prevent anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

09:12 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A multi-million pound scheme will bring a high-speed fibre network to 10 towns across Suffolk - in a project which leaders believe will be “revolutionary” for the region.

