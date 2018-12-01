Driver of car with illegal number plate among arrests on first day of Christmas drink-drive campaign

Suffolk police have arrested drivers and the first day of the 2018 Christmas drink-drive campaign.

Motorists have been pulled over and arrested on the first day of campaign to catch drink and drug-drivers on Suffolk’s roads.

2 vehicle RTC on #A12 Saxmundham today@NSRAPT PHQ ARV requested the driver to provide a @DrugWipeUK which was positive for cocaine.



Driver arrested and now awaiting blood results. #notworththerisk #fatal4 #109 pic.twitter.com/dyx0dWYucQ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 1, 2018

Suffolk police launched its annual month-long drink and drug-driving campaign on Saturday, December 1, warning those caught flouting the rules that they risk being caught, convicted and banned from the road within 24 hours.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, which is breathalysing drivers stopped due to vehicle defects or the manner of their driving, Tweeted about the cars they were pulling over throughout the day.

Their first Tweet came when a car with an illegal number plate was stopped in Ipswich at 11.15am.

They said the driver tested positive for cannabis.

Later officers Tweeted a picture of a damaged white car on the A12 at Saxmundham following a two-vehicle collision.

A driver was arrested after reportedly testing positive for cocaine.

Last year, 70 failed drink-driving tests, while 43 tested positive for prohibited levels of drugs.