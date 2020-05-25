Gallery

When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich

A Miss First Floor Club crowning in October 1978 with Ken Bean handing over the prize. Picture: Paul Nixon. Archant

From the mid-1960s for many years, the First Floor Club was Ipswich’s nightspot.

Talent competition performers pictured at the First Floor Club in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Talent competition performers pictured at the First Floor Club in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The venue in Tacket Street was opened in 1966 by Ken Bean and over the decades hosted a wide variety of events – from live music to top comedians, beauty contests to a casino, plus private functions including dinners and parties.

Queues would form on the stairway leading to the club – which was open seven days a week – with customers keen to get in.

When Ken Bean sold the club it became Fire and Ice, which ran until 2010, when it closed.

Comedians like Bob Monkhouse, Bernard Manning and Ronnie Corbett appeared.

In 1968 Ipswich Town football players all attended the First Floor Club and got on stage Picture: ARCHANT In 1968 Ipswich Town football players all attended the First Floor Club and got on stage Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise yourself or any of your friends?

Former Radio London DJ, Kenny Everett, appeared at the First Floor Club, Tacket Street, Ipswich in January 1971. Were you there or did you see any of the showbiz names who appeared at the First Floor Club? Picture: ARCHANT Former Radio London DJ, Kenny Everett, appeared at the First Floor Club, Tacket Street, Ipswich in January 1971. Were you there or did you see any of the showbiz names who appeared at the First Floor Club? Picture: ARCHANT

People enjoying a Boxing Dinner at the First Floor Club in Ipswich in November in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT People enjoying a Boxing Dinner at the First Floor Club in Ipswich in November in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

Hair the Musical took to the stage at the First Floor Club in April 1970 Picture: ARCHANT Hair the Musical took to the stage at the First Floor Club in April 1970 Picture: ARCHANT

In March 1970 the First Floor Club hosted a special vistor: Ronnie Corbett Picture: ARCHANT In March 1970 the First Floor Club hosted a special vistor: Ronnie Corbett Picture: ARCHANT

In 1969 the First Floor Club held the speedway dinner Picture: ARCHANT In 1969 the First Floor Club held the speedway dinner Picture: ARCHANT

