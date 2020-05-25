When the First Floor Club was the place to be seen in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 10:11 25 May 2020
From the mid-1960s for many years, the First Floor Club was Ipswich’s nightspot.
The venue in Tacket Street was opened in 1966 by Ken Bean and over the decades hosted a wide variety of events – from live music to top comedians, beauty contests to a casino, plus private functions including dinners and parties.
Queues would form on the stairway leading to the club – which was open seven days a week – with customers keen to get in.
When Ken Bean sold the club it became Fire and Ice, which ran until 2010, when it closed.
Comedians like Bob Monkhouse, Bernard Manning and Ronnie Corbett appeared.
