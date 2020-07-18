E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
First glimpse inside The Hold as builders hand over new Ipswich heritage centre

PUBLISHED: 07:30 20 July 2020

The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront has moved a step closer to completion Picture: RG CARTER

The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront has moved a step closer to completion Picture: RG CARTER

RG Carter

Builders are today handing over The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront to Suffolk County Council - bringing Ipswich’s flagship new record office and heritage centre a step closer.

The majority of the construction work on The Hold has now been completed Picture: RG CARTERThe majority of the construction work on The Hold has now been completed Picture: RG CARTER

Although the majority of construction is now complete, work will continue on site for the next few months, including fitting out, installing furniture and IT equipment, and staff training.

The project has been led and coordinated by a team including Suffolk County Council, the University of Suffolk, R G Carter Southern Ltd, Concertus Design and Property Consultants, architects Pringle Richard Sharratt, and Focus Consultants quantity surveyors.

John Irons, construction director at R G Carter, said: “It has been a pleasure for R G Carter to help deliver Suffolk County Council’s vision through this unique and important facility for the county.

“We are extremely proud to now be handing over the building, which will benefit the local community and connect people with their heritage for many years to come.”

A first glimpse inside the completed construction of The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RG CARTERA first glimpse inside the completed construction of The Hold on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RG CARTER

The Hold will offer not only archive-specific services in the search room, library, and education room, but also state-of-the-art public facilities and teaching spaces for staff and students from the University of Suffolk.

It will include an exhibition gallery, cafe, shop and garden.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council cabinet member with responsibility for heritage, said: “It is fantastic to know that the majority of the construction work is now complete on site and that the building can be officially handed over to us so that it can be fitted out over the next few months.

The Hold will be the new home for Suffolk Archives’ Ipswich branch Picture: RG CARTERThe Hold will be the new home for Suffolk Archives’ Ipswich branch Picture: RG CARTER

“We are looking forward to sharing our archives service more widely. This fantastic purpose-built facility will make such a difference, enabling us to welcome so many more and different audiences than before.

“I know that much is already happening through the associated National Lottery Heritage Fund Activity Plan and I look forward to seeing this county-wide engagement continue to grow across all three of our branches, and elsewhere in Suffolk.”

The Hold is a partnership project between Suffolk County Council and the University of Suffolk. It has received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, other national organisations, and local Suffolk heritage groups.

