Final preparations under way at Ipswich Cornhill for first Farmers’ Market

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 April 2019

Justine Paul on the Cornhill launching Ipswich Farmers Market. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Justine Paul on the Cornhill launching Ipswich Farmers Market. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Preparations are well under way for the first Ipswich Farmers’ Market on the town’s Cornhill on Sunday – with pitches fully booked.

It is the first monthly Sunday Market on the Cornhill and organisers hope it will attract shoppers from across east Suffolk to see what is on offer at the stalls selling everything from food to country crafts.

The market, which runs from 10am to 2pm, is being run by Suffolk Market Events who already operate in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Lavenham, and Long Melford.

It has also taken over the Colchester Farmers’ Market which is being relaunched on Friday, April 5.

Justine Paul from Suffolk Market Events said: “Everything that is sold at our farmer’s markets is produced by the person who is selling it. Whether it is brewed, baked, fished or foraged, you the customer can meet the baker, fisherman, farmer or butcher.

“We are truly local, no producer will have travelled further than fifty miles to be at any of markets – this is why we are award winning.”

Sunday’s market in Ipswich will be opened by mayor Jane Riley at 10am – and it looks as if the traders should be able to enjoy a fine day with sunny periods.

Among the traders coming to town are traditionally butchered pork from Greenacres, award winning beef and lamb from Heath Farm, fresh fish and seafood, garden plants and cut flowers plus freshly baked sourdoughs from the Cake Shop in Woodbridge, jams and preserves from The Jam Shed, goat cheeses from Skylark Farm in Bawdsey, spices and cooking sauces from Choose Spice and Bala Chang as well as some handcrafted gins and beers!

The borough has been preparing the Cornhill for this weekend which is seen as the start of the spring season of events in the town centre.

On Saturday there is a retro gaming fair on the Cornhill – and on Monday the fountains will be switched on for the spring and summer seasons.

Council engineers have spent some time over the last few days clearing the underground drainage channels to ensure that there is no flooding when the fountains are switched on.

Among the dirt that seeped into the channels over the winter were needles from the town’s Christmas Tree and other waste.

