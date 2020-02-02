Five things you can buy at the first Ipswich Farmers' Market of 2020

Delicious cakes from Twisted Treats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich Farmers' Market is back for the first time this year with an exciting mix of old faces and new - bringing delicious sweets, treats and crafts to the table.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Justine and Alex Paul, organisers of the Ipswich Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Justine and Alex Paul, organisers of the Ipswich Farmers Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alex Paul and his wife Justine have run the monthly market on the Cornhill since April 2019.

Mr Paul said: "When you buy something you're talking to the people who actually made it so they can tell you all about it.

"We want people to come into town for the farmers' market and then go off and do some shopping as well, we're bringing life back into the town centre."

Today's market was bustling, drawn in by the smells of fresh produce and baked goods - here are some of the tasty snacks you can get your hands on.

Richard Monk from the Norwegian Bakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Richard Monk from the Norwegian Bakers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MORE: Ipswich's favourite food and drink, as voted for by YOU

Twisted Treats

Jo Lucking was a professional pastry chef for years working in restaurants until she decided she wanted to have fun and be more creative.

Her confections combine traditional bakes like a brownie or tart and add in a few special ingredients to make it pop.

Luke Carr-Maskell of the Mill Gin Company Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Luke Carr-Maskell of the Mill Gin Company Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blondies topped with Jammie Dodgers, traditional jam tart topped with sugary cornflakes and even a cookie brownie.

She is a regular provider to athletes looking to have fun on their cheat day and this is her very first day at the Ipswich Farmer's Market.

Jo added: "I do see a lot of people very into fitness coming to me because if you're going to have a cheat day you may as well do it properly and go all out!"

Applewood Acres vegan honey

Tony Rand with his fresh honey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tony Rand with his fresh honey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Other newcomers to the market were Jo Hull and Dave Carney, a couple who after going vegan decided that they missed the taste of real honey - so they came up with their own.

Jo said: "We both decided to go vegan a while back and it was the one thing I missed so much but couldn't find a substitute for so we made our own."

You may also want to watch:

The idea is that they take their home grown apples from the orchard and press them, then using the juices along with syrups to create a jar of what really does taste like honey.

Delicious cakes from Twisted Treats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Delicious cakes from Twisted Treats Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

They're available to try drizzled over miniature vegan pancakes.

Dalham Mill Gin Company

This gin company is run out of a real windmill in Dalham, nestled between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds, and owner Luke Carr-Maskell thinks that their gin is unique.

"So whilst most people make gin using a base of grains," he explained, "we make ours from a base of molasses."

If you've ever had rum then you'll know what molasses taste like and it is that unique flavour which the family owned company bring to their booze.

Luke and his partner live in a barn next to the windmill with their young son, overseeing the business.

The Norwegian Bakers

Run by Richard Monk and his wife, the bakers were not originally vegan - but when they decided to have a change of lifestyle they converted all of their own recipes into vegan bakes.

They are extremely passionate about their business and Richard said: "We're not here to get rich, we love what we do and we just want to keep coming to markets and baking."

Though Richard does not hail from Norway his wife does, and he added: "I was up one night and I saw it and I thought why that's a fantastic idea - we will be the Norwegian bakers."

Buzz honey beeswax wraps

Run by Tony Rand, Trustee and general secretary of the Essex Bee Keepers' Association, Buzz Honey not only sells sweet honey farmed from Essex bees - he also sells beautiful wraps which are perfect for wrapping jars, fresh food and leftovers.

The wraps, a sustainable alternative to cling film or tin foil, have been recognised online recently by environmentalists, but Tony has been making them for years.

He said: "The way we make them is we combine the wax with Jojoba oil to ensure that it doesn't harden and crack, that way it smells delicious and lasts for a really long time."

The cloths have printed patterns on and mould to the shape of whatever it is applied to, ensuring an air tight seal.

- The Ipswich Farmer's Market runs on the first Sunday of every month on the Cornhill from 10am until 2pm.