First opening of 2020 for Ipswich Transport Museum and horse tram

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 15 March 2020

Tony White with the restored Cambridge horse tram at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Tony White with the restored Cambridge horse tram at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The future of the season's events might look uncertain, but Ipswich Transport Museum opened its doors for the 2020 season on Sunday and welcomed a steady trickle of visitors to see its exhibits for the first time this year.

Buses (and a tram) trough the ages at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATERBuses (and a tram) trough the ages at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The former Cambridge Horse Tram, whose seven-year restoration after being found as a cobbler's hut in Ely was finished last year, is now centre stage near the museum's Sunbeam Tearoom.

Volunteer Tony White, who was one of the leaders of the restoration, was delighted it now had a prominent place in the museum.

Young model enthusiast Ted from Bury watches the train at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: Paul GeaterYoung model enthusiast Ted from Bury watches the train at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: Paul Geater

'It took a long time, but it now looks really good and it is a very important link with the region's transport history,' he said.

The cycle display at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture; PAUL GEATERThe cycle display at Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Museum trustee Eddie King said: 'We've had a steady flow of people through the museum today. It's not that warm yet because we don't have heating - but people seemed quite pleased to just be able to come out and see something interesting like this.

'It's a nice escape from everything that's going on!'

This year the museum has had solar panels installed, meaning that when the sun shines it is able to generate its own electricity. They came thanks to a £20,000 grant from the Postcode Lottery.

And there really is something to interest all ages - from the buses that carried older people around the town 50 years ago to the model train layout that delighted youngsters like Ted, who visited the museum on a day out from his home at Bury St Edmunds.

