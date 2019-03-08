E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fisons now and then: How has the site changed over the years?

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 October 2019

The former Fisons factory site on Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The former Fisons factory site on Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Plans to knock down the remains of the historic Fisons factory in Bramford have been given the go-ahead. We look back at how the building has changed over the years.

The listed North Warehouse at the site was devastated by a serious fire earlier this year with other blazes having hit other areas of the site in recent years.

An application was made to knock down the remains of the former building as it was determined that little of historic value remained.

Permission for this work has now been granted.

Take a look at how the site has changed in the past few years with our interactive images.

Picture credits: Sarah Lucy Brown, Gregg Brown, Sky Cam East, Ailsa Jackson

