Urgent talks held between Fisons site owners and council after devastating fire

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Council chiefs have met with developers after a devastating fire destroyed part of the historic Fisons site in Bramford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews spent hours dealing with the blaze which hit the listed North Warehouse section of the site on Monday morning.

The fire was the fourth to hit the site in less than 18 months and the second in less than a month.

Yesterday the council confirmed that they had spoken with the developers.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk said:"Following the fire at the Fisons factory on 6 May 2019, we have been in discussions with the property owners reviewing the urgent and necessary emergency works that are required to ensure the safety and security of the building.

Empty shell of the former Fisons factory building in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford Picture: RYAN BRETT Empty shell of the former Fisons factory building in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford Picture: RYAN BRETT

"The owners have agreed to carry out the necessary works to reduce the immediate danger caused by the fire. The council will monitor the works to ensure they are carried out.

You may also want to watch:

"The council has been in regular contact with the owners over the last few years, and had previously obtained a court order instructing the owners to carry out works. The owner continues to have responsibility for the site and we will continue to work with them the resolve the issues.

"Whilst this is a sad situation for our local heritage, we are grateful that no one was injured during the incident. Council officers have been to visit residents directly affected by the fire and will work to support residents where possible."

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paper Mill Lane Properties were granted planning permission on the site for both business and residential properties in 2016 but nothing has been built on the site in this time.

In the past few years residents have raised concerns about the site's security, including issues with fly-tipping and unauthorised access to the site.

In January, Mid Suffolk were granted a court order against Paper Mill Lane Properties.

Magistrates told the company that it had to "execute such works as may be necessary to obviate the danger" at the site and prevent further deterioration that could constitute a danger to the public.

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Under the court order developers have until July 28 to carry out the work to the satisfaction of Mid Suffolk.

Paper Mill Lane Properties were contacted for comment but had failed to respond at the time of going to print.