Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Urgent talks held between Fisons site owners and council after devastating fire

PUBLISHED: 08:07 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 08 May 2019

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

Council chiefs have met with developers after a devastating fire destroyed part of the historic Fisons site in Bramford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews spent hours dealing with the blaze which hit the listed North Warehouse section of the site on Monday morning.

The fire was the fourth to hit the site in less than 18 months and the second in less than a month.

Yesterday the council confirmed that they had spoken with the developers.

A spokesman for Mid Suffolk said:"Following the fire at the Fisons factory on 6 May 2019, we have been in discussions with the property owners reviewing the urgent and necessary emergency works that are required to ensure the safety and security of the building.

Empty shell of the former Fisons factory building in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford Picture: RYAN BRETTEmpty shell of the former Fisons factory building in Paper Mill Lane, Bramford Picture: RYAN BRETT

"The owners have agreed to carry out the necessary works to reduce the immediate danger caused by the fire. The council will monitor the works to ensure they are carried out.

You may also want to watch:

"The council has been in regular contact with the owners over the last few years, and had previously obtained a court order instructing the owners to carry out works. The owner continues to have responsibility for the site and we will continue to work with them the resolve the issues.

"Whilst this is a sad situation for our local heritage, we are grateful that no one was injured during the incident. Council officers have been to visit residents directly affected by the fire and will work to support residents where possible."

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paper Mill Lane Properties were granted planning permission on the site for both business and residential properties in 2016 but nothing has been built on the site in this time.

In the past few years residents have raised concerns about the site's security, including issues with fly-tipping and unauthorised access to the site.

In January, Mid Suffolk were granted a court order against Paper Mill Lane Properties.

Magistrates told the company that it had to "execute such works as may be necessary to obviate the danger" at the site and prevent further deterioration that could constitute a danger to the public.

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Under the court order developers have until July 28 to carry out the work to the satisfaction of Mid Suffolk.

Paper Mill Lane Properties were contacted for comment but had failed to respond at the time of going to print.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Driver of car with two blown tyres was more than twice alcohol limit

Nicholas Wheeler apologised to the court, police and public for drink-driving Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Urgent talks held between Fisons site owners and council after devastating fire

The inferno engulfs the former Fisons Factory at Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich man denies stealing from former partner

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Social worker’s actions ‘put children at risk’, tribunal told

Matthew Tagg worked for Suffolk County Council between July 2015 and April 2017 Picture: ARCHANT

‘It’s been a mental thing, trying not to over-think things’ – Toto Nsiala opens up about testing debut campaign with Ipswich Town

Toto Nsiala on the lap of appreciation which followed Ipswich Town's 1-0 home defeat to Swansea. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists