WATCH: Before and after footage of the former Fisons factory fire

PUBLISHED: 11:21 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:21 08 May 2019

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

New footage has shown what the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford looked like only weeks before a fire gutted the listed building.

The video was captured by former Fisons employee Neil Rogers who used a drone to show the site in its entirety.

Mr Rogers used to work as a member of the site's maintenance team.

The footage shows the site's buildings before the devastating fire on Monday morning.

Further drone footage captured by Sky Cam East, shows how the fire took hold in the old timbers of the site reducing it a skeleton of its former self.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family's warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after 'incident' in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

WATCH: Before and after footage of the former Fisons factory fire

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
