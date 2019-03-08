Video

WATCH: Before and after footage of the former Fisons factory fire

New footage has shown the former Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane weeks before the fire took hold Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

New footage has shown what the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford looked like only weeks before a fire gutted the listed building.

The video was captured by former Fisons employee Neil Rogers who used a drone to show the site in its entirety.

Mr Rogers used to work as a member of the site's maintenance team.

The footage shows the site's buildings before the devastating fire on Monday morning.

Further drone footage captured by Sky Cam East, shows how the fire took hold in the old timbers of the site reducing it a skeleton of its former self.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.