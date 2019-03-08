E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Diggers spotted taking roofs off buildings at Fisons site

PUBLISHED: 15:38 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 18 August 2019

the roo, which has become damaged and dangerous over the years and repeated incidents of arson, was made safe by contractors Picture: AILSA JACKSON

AILSA JACKSON

Diggers have been spotted dismantling structures at the old Fisons site.

diggers and workmen were on the construction site from 6.30am on Saturday morning Picture: AILSA JACKSONdiggers and workmen were on the construction site from 6.30am on Saturday morning Picture: AILSA JACKSON

The buildings in Paper Mill Lane are being made safe by the owners, Paper Mill Lane Properties, after a series of fires on the site, including a major blaze on the May Day Bank Holiday this year, caused extensive damage.

Some residents were surprised to hear machinery at work.

Ailsa Jackson, a mother-of-two living at Acorn House, said work had started on removing roofs that were left in precarious position at 7.30am on Saturday morning.

"We all want to make sure the site is being made safe but it was just a surprise to hear the diggers going that early on a Saturday."

The roof of the building newar Acorn House on Paper Mill Lane has now been completely removed Picture: AILSA JACKSONThe roof of the building newar Acorn House on Paper Mill Lane has now been completely removed Picture: AILSA JACKSON

Orders issued by Mid Suffolk District council in June mean the buildings on the site outside Ipswich cannot be demolished without the correct permission.

In January 2019 the owners, Paper Mill Lane Properties, were told they had to remove any dangers still on the site.

