Fit East Festival to return to Ipswich

Cross Fit returning to this year's Fit East Festival. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTS Archant

A fitness festival will get Suffolk pumping iron and feeling the burn when it returns for a second year.

With everything from zumba to martial arts and even goat yoga, the 2019 Fit East Festival includes more than 30 activity sessions to test people whatever their fitness levels.

This year's event at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, will also include live DJ performances for people to dance along to, with a series of motivational workshops with fitness tips for those catching their breath in between heart-pumping activities.

The event will also host the Suffolk Games, showcasing the county's finest mixed-pair athletes going head to head in a series of challenges.

Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Trinity Park Events, said: "The Fit East festival is all about encouraging people to live more active lifestyles.

"This year, we not only have a fantastic variety of activity sessions from different clubs, but we also have a series of motivational workshops and seminars sharing fitness, nutrition and healthy living advice."

Among the guest speakers at this year's festival is mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, who was crowned UK's Strongest Woman for three-years running.

She said: "After being asked to be a bridesmaid I decided to take up a Cross-Fit class to get in shape.

"It was then I realised that I had a passion and talent for fitness and weight-lifting.

"Trying something new can be daunting at first but I believe that there is a sport out there for everyone and the Fit East Festival is a great way to take the first step to finding an activity you might just come to love."

Visitors can find out more and get tickets for this year's Fit East Festival at www.fiteast.co.uk

Early bird tickets are available at £15 for adults, £7.50 for 12 to 17 year olds and concessions for those who are disabled or aged 65 or older.

The event is free for under-12s.

Camping is also available on the Saturday, priced at £10.