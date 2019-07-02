Partly Cloudy

Fit East Festival to return to Ipswich

02 July, 2019 - 11:34
Cross Fit returning to this year’s Fit East Festival. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTS

Archant

A fitness festival will get Suffolk pumping iron and feeling the burn when it returns for a second year.

Bounce will return to this year’s Fit East Festival. Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATIONBounce will return to this year’s Fit East Festival. Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

With everything from zumba to martial arts and even goat yoga, the 2019 Fit East Festival includes more than 30 activity sessions to test people whatever their fitness levels.

This year's event at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, will also include live DJ performances for people to dance along to, with a series of motivational workshops with fitness tips for those catching their breath in between heart-pumping activities.

The event will also host the Suffolk Games, showcasing the county's finest mixed-pair athletes going head to head in a series of challenges.

Phillip Ainsworth, chief executive of Trinity Park Events, said: "The Fit East festival is all about encouraging people to live more active lifestyles.

Andrea Thompson, UK’s strongest women hoping to inspire festival-goers with her story. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTSAndrea Thompson, UK’s strongest women hoping to inspire festival-goers with her story. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTS

"This year, we not only have a fantastic variety of activity sessions from different clubs, but we also have a series of motivational workshops and seminars sharing fitness, nutrition and healthy living advice."

Among the guest speakers at this year's festival is mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, who was crowned UK's Strongest Woman for three-years running.

She said: "After being asked to be a bridesmaid I decided to take up a Cross-Fit class to get in shape.

Fight Klub returning to this year’s Fit East Festival. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTSFight Klub returning to this year’s Fit East Festival. Picture: TRINITY PARK EVENTS

"It was then I realised that I had a passion and talent for fitness and weight-lifting.

"Trying something new can be daunting at first but I believe that there is a sport out there for everyone and the Fit East Festival is a great way to take the first step to finding an activity you might just come to love."

Visitors can find out more and get tickets for this year's Fit East Festival at www.fiteast.co.uk

Early bird tickets are available at £15 for adults, £7.50 for 12 to 17 year olds and concessions for those who are disabled or aged 65 or older.

The event is free for under-12s.

Camping is also available on the Saturday, priced at £10.

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Legal advice sought by MP on options for new Ipswich northern route

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after ‘serious’ crash

The incident happened on the A12 near Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

