Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five fitness trends to look out for in 2019

PUBLISHED: 12:47 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:57 27 November 2018

Five top fitness trends forecasted for 2019 PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Five top fitness trends forecasted for 2019 PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gorodenkoff Productions OU

If you’re into keeping fit and working out, take a look at these fitness trend, all forecasted to make it big in 2019!

Rowing is set to be the next big cardio trend with bespoke rowing studios PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphotoRowing is set to be the next big cardio trend with bespoke rowing studios PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rowing

It’s time for boutique spin studios to step aside and make room for the rise of the dedicated – and likely super-glamourous – rowing studio. This cardio blasting piece of equipment is no longer being relegated to solely your warm up, as, thanks to the hotly anticipated Engine Room in London, it’s now the main event. There’s little doubt that as the first of its kind in the UK, The Engine Room will start a domino effect of boutique rowing studios popping up across the country, as fitness lovers will want to not only get fitter, but perfect their technique in a fun, competitive group setting too.

Live stream fitness classes at home thanks to companies such as Peloton PICTURE: PelotonLive stream fitness classes at home thanks to companies such as Peloton PICTURE: Peloton

Live streamed workouts

Home workouts have always been popular, but in 2019 these are set to step up a gear and become fully immersive fitness experiences that you can be a part of in your own front room. If you’ve got young children at home, if you’ve only got half an hour free at lunch, or simply the weather is too horrible to leave the house, you no longer have to!

As an innovator in immersion fitness, US company Peloton currently streams spin sessions from its NYC studio to all corners of the globe, allowing users to take part in classes from the comfort of their home. As well as offering more than 10,000 on-demand spin classes, Peloton biggest appeal is its 14 ‘live’ sessions a day. With a leader board that displays your name, along with the names of all the other riders in the class, and an instructor personally motivating all taking part, even those in the smallest of towns and villages in the UK can get involved with some of the most exciting workouts in the world.

Peloton isn’t the only big name in the fitness world allowing exercise enthusiasts to reap the benefits of workout classes at home. Fiit’s interactive fitness classes – from its three studios Cardio, Strength and Rebalance – give app users the ultimate workout, whenever and wherever they want with progress tracking and live stats on screen throughout, while flexible fitness membership app ClassPass, has just launched ClassPass Live, offering a variety of workouts from quick 10-minute on-demand sessions to 30-minute live interactive classes.

The Bellabeat Leaf has created smart jewellery for gym goers PICTURE: BellabeatThe Bellabeat Leaf has created smart jewellery for gym goers PICTURE: Bellabeat

Smart jewellery

If you’re into your exercise, chances are you’re a fan of wearable tech, and if you don’t have one yourself, you’ll know someone who does. But while they’re super handy at tracking your steps, workouts, sleep and more, they’re not always the most attractive – especially if worn outside of a gym environment. With a gap in the market, brands like Bellabeat and Oura have come to the rescue creating beautiful pieces of wearable smart jewellery.

The gorgeous Bellabeat Leaf is one of the first wearable pieces of smart jewellery aimed specifically at women which now tracks sleep, stress, steps, calorie burn and your menstrual cycle. The Leaf Urban can be worn as a bracelet, necklace or clip, while the brand’s new Chakra tracker (designed by founder and art and design graduate Urska Srsen) contains stunning healing crystals rose quartz or onyx.

Then there’s the Oura Ring which calls itself ‘the world’s most advanced wearable’. Claiming to use 51 tracking measurements, including body temperature and breathing rate, the unisex piece of fitness tech works 24/7 and its simplistic elegant design means it looks great with gym kit, work wear and your best evening outfit!

Ninja Warrior style gyms are fun for all ages PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphotoNinja Warrior style gyms are fun for all ages PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ninja Warrior gyms

Thanks to the colossal popularity of television shows such as Ninja Warrior, Takeshi’s Castle and Total Wipeout, it comes as no surprise that gyms are following suit and creating adrenaline fuelled obstacle courses that make great workouts. With a focus on improving balance, strength, coordination and other aspects of functional fitness, Ninja training involves climbing, swinging and jumping among other testing challenges but most importantly it’s designed to be a lot of fun.

At purpose built indoor obstacle course Ultimate Ninja UK in Colchester, not only can you challenge yourself to the impressive range of full-sized ninja obstacles but you can also take part in a fitness class with a difference. Freestyle ninja training sessions provide a unique fitness challenge based around body-weight exercise, strength and agility, and there are sessions for kinds and adults too!

Technical running clubs and coaches teach all aspects of running PICTURE: Jade GiddensTechnical running clubs and coaches teach all aspects of running PICTURE: Jade Giddens

Technical running

In the world of running, 2019 will bring a year of focusing on performance running and the technical nature of training. Already becoming popular in London, and other larger cities in the country, we’re about to learn everything from Fartlek training to lactate thresholds, MHRs to negative splits, AND how to use them to make our running better. It’s not as simple as just going out for a run as clubs and coaches use speed, agility and technique training as well obvious running, in order to help runners achieve a personal best.

If going back to basics to up your running game sounds like your kind of thing, take a look at the running clubs, and potentially specialist running coaches, in your area. In Stowmarket for example, why not enquire about joining Stowmarket Striders, a road running club with about 350 members of all ages, which meets twice a week for structured training sessions and social runs. Or, in Ipswich, JAFFA is a friendly running club which coaches its members on both the road and on the track. For a more personalised approach, a running coach is definitely a step in the right direction. As an ultra runner herself, running coach Inge Nijkamp is an expert when it comes to this type of training and offers technical sessions for runners all abilities in the Ipswich and Woodbridge areas.

Topic Tags:

Investigation into derelict building blaze to take place

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Fire fighters at the scene Picture: SAM DAWES

Suffolk firefighters are continuing their inspection of a derelict building that caught fire in the heart of Ipswich’s busy road network.

Gallery Pick the official Suffolk Police Christmas card - drawn by Ipswich primary students

12:29 Jake Foxford
Entry One of the primary school student designs to be used on the Suffolk Constabulary Christmas Cards for 2018. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Students from three Ipswich primary schools are in the running to have their festive drawings featured on Suffolk Constabulary’s official Christmas cards.

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

11:30 Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

11:23 Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Snooker club’s moving tribute to popular player who took his own life

32 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Paul Sparrow, left, beat Mark Hardy, right, to win the inaugural Craig Daniels Memorial Snooker Tournament at Felixstowe Snooker Club on November 25. Picture: ALAN RANDALL

Famous world snooker player Joe Perry helped a club raise thousands of pounds for a mental health charity in honour of a member who took his own life.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

12:01 Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide