Woman gets 10-year sentence after Ipswich flat fire left victim with serious burns

PUBLISHED: 10:33 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 18 December 2019

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, has now been sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to attempted murder and arson Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

An Ipswich woman has been given a 10-year custodial sentence after admitting attempted murder and arson.

Foster will serve her sentence in a hospital under the Mental Health Act until treatment is no longer needed Picture: JAKE FOXFORDFoster will serve her sentence in a hospital under the Mental Health Act until treatment is no longer needed Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Emergency services were called just before 3.50am on Monday, May 13, to reports of a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court, off Kemball Street, Ipswich.

Smoke was billowing from windows of a second-floor flat and a woman was trapped inside.

Firefighters managed to rescue the victim, a woman in her 30s, who suffered serious burns to her hands, back and throat - injuries so severe she had to be placed in an induced coma while she recovered.

She had to be treated at Ipswich Hospital, Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford and the specialist burns unit at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital over six weeks.

The flat in Ipswich was completely smokelogged, leaving a woman in her 30s so burned she had to be put into an induced coma Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe flat in Ipswich was completely smokelogged, leaving a woman in her 30s so burned she had to be put into an induced coma Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Fiona Foster, 33, of Old Foundry Road in Ipswich, was arrested by officers the same morning of the incident and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was charged three days later with attempted murder and arson with intent or recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

At Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, December 17, she was sentenced to a 10-year custodial sentence, to be served in a secure hospital under section 45a of the Mental Health Act 1983.

She had pleaded guilty to both charges at an earlier hearing.

Foster will remain in hospital until medical treatment is deemed no longer necessary and she can be transferred to a prison.

Detective Sergeant Mark Hughes, from Ipswich Criminal Investigations Department, said: "This was an attack on a vulnerable individual who was known to Foster.

"The victim was very fortunate to have escaped with her life, hence the attempted murder conviction.

"To see her sentenced and behind bars for such a length of time will hopefully bring some comfort to the victim who sustained 22% burns to her body in the incident and had to be placed in an induced coma at the time to support her recovery."

