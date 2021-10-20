Top picks from this year's Spill Festival

Published: 7:00 PM October 20, 2021

A five day festival will be returning to Ipswich later this month - Credit: David Coulter

The director of this year's Ipswich's SPILL Festival has shared his recommendations of must-see events as part of the celebration of the arts.

This year’s SPILL programme was curated by outgoing Artistic Director Robert Pacitti, and will offer its usual mix of art and adventure.

Robin Deacon, festival director, has listed some of his recommendations that visitors do not want to miss.

He said: "I’m particularly looking forward to Gone, Gone Beyond, a 4D immersive cinema experience housed at the Jerwood Dance House.

"SPILL is always great at giving audiences chances for active participation, and climate grief karaoke by award winning performance artist Katy Dye is no exception.

"We usually think of karaoke as a part of a boozy night out, where we take turns to belt out pop classics as best we can.

"But Katy’s take on karaoke comes with a special twist, whereby you are given the chance to sing songs that will help you express your emotions toward the state of our environment.

"SPILL 2021 also sees the return of the Pyre Parade, a large-scale, free community event led by Ipswich collective The Rough Band that invites us to share and burn our bad news in Christchurch Park.

"At after burn, David Coulter premieres new work, the walker, and will be joined by special guests including Seb Rochford of the band Polar Bear.

"David’s son Otis will also provide an opening set of songs.

"These recommendations are just to scratch the surface, but here’s hoping that the return of SPILL Festival will give us all some opportunities for fun and community during these challenging times."

Most of the events are free to enter but organisers have introduced a pay what you choose option for some events with tickets available online.