Five to appear in court charged in connection to fatal stabbing of Daniel Saunders

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 April 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, died after being found stabbed in Turin Street Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, died after being found stabbed in Turin Street Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Five people charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Daniel Saunders in Ipswich will appear at court next week.

Police were called to Turin Street in Ipswich just after 1.50pm on Sunday, December 16 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

Daniel Saunders, 32, who is originally from Surrey, died at the scene.

A Home Office post mortem concluded that he died of a single stab wound to the abdomen.

A 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder.

He appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, January 11 and was remanded in custody until his next hearing on Friday, April 12.

Five people - a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, a 17-year-old boy from Colchester, an 18 year-old man from the Colchester area, a 20-year-old man from Colchester and a 33-year-old man from Colchester, will all appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 8 charged with assisting an offender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team on 101, quoting crime reference 72682/18, or through the force’s online portal.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form here.

