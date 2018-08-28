“It’s the generation game! Baby Jayda makes it five for Ipswich family

Five generations of one family - Great grandmother Debbie Brimble, aged 58, dad Jack Brimble, aged 19, baby Jayda Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell, aged 38, and great great grandmother Joyce Wells, aged 78. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich family are celebrating after the arrival of baby Jayda Brimble - their fifth generation.

Jayda, now aged three weeks, was the perfect Christmas present for proud parents Jack Brimble and Jemma Bird when she was born on December 23.

She also made it a Christmas to remember for her paternal family by becoming its fifth generation, following great great grandmother Joyce Wells, great grandmother Debbie Brimble, grandmother Jo Rundell and dad Jack.

Joyce said she was “overjoyed” with the birth of her first great-great-grandchild.

“I couldn’t believe the news to start with when Jack told us that Jemma was pregnant – but Jayda really is beautiful and I love babies,” she said.

“It’s really important for me to have a big family. I’ve got seven children, 21 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and now Jayda is my first great-great-grandchild so her arrival is really special.”

Debbie said: “She was the most beautiful Christmas present, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.

“It’s great that my mum and I are both around to meet Jayda, not many people get to see their great-grandchildren grow up.

“It’s also very rare for families to have five generations, but we all spend a lot of time together.

“I had Jo when I was quite young but I think it has made us closer with there being only 20 years between us.”

Jemma and boyfriend Jack, who works at Waitrose, currently live with Debbie in Maidenhall.

“Having Jack, Jemma and now Jayda living with me keeps me young and involved in their lives,” said Debbie,

The family tree starts in August 1940 when Joyce was born.

She gave birth to Debbie in 1960, Jo was born in 1980, and dad Jack arrived in 1999.

Jayda was born weighing in at just over seven pounds and was originally due on Jemma’s birthday of December 19.

She said: “I’m loving being a mother to Jayda Louise, it is amazing and it made this Christmas even more special.

“She has been really well behaved so far, I’m very lucky, especially with the support I have around me.”