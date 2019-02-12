A funeral director carrying a defibrillator in his hearse is one of our most read stories this week

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Take a look back on this week’s ‘don’t miss’ stories including the lollipop man who set up a camera in a school toilet and the funeral director who is carrying a defibrillator in his hearse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 48-year-old lollipop man admitted to setting up a camera. Picture: ARCHANT The 48-year-old lollipop man admitted to setting up a camera. Picture: ARCHANT

Lollipop man admits to setting up camera in school’s disabled toilets

This week a lollipop man pleaded guilty to filming staff members changing in an Ipswich school’s disabled toilets.

Peter Thompson, 48, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to voyeurism and four charges of making indecent photographs of a child when he appeared before Ipswich Magistrates on Tuesday, February 12.

Staff from the school noticed that the man had been hanging his coat in the disabled toilets and on further inspection they realised his mobile phone was in the pocket with the camera facing into the room.

Read more here.

A B&M Bargains store in Culverhouse. Picture: B&M A B&M Bargains store in Culverhouse. Picture: B&M

Relief and excitement builds as retailer announces it’s moving into a two-storey former flagship M&S store

Despite the number of stores closing across the county discount chain B&M announced it will be taking the place of a former Marks and Spencer store in March.

The former M&S in the Guineas Shopping Centre in Newmarket which extends over two floors has been empty for six years.

The new opening of B&M will create 40 jobs and will help boost the towns local economy.

To find out more see our previous story.

Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT Greg Taylor, who owns G. M. Taylor Funeral Directors has bought the defibrillator out of his own money. Picture: ARCHANT

Funeral director to carry defibrillator in hearse

Hitting the headlines this week and being shared all over Facebook was the story of a Suffolk funeral director, Greg Taylor, who has forked out thousands from his own pocket for the lifesaving equipment which will be kept in the company’s specialist vehicles.

Mr Taylor, who owns GM Taylors Funeral Directors in Ipswich, said even if the defibrillator saves just one life, it will be worth the money.

During funerals the defibrillator will be found underneath the driver’s seat in the hearse, but will be kept in the company’s office when the car is not in use.

Read more here.

Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill Could this be these empty shops in the Buttermarket be the site of a new fashion store? Picture: Jessica Hill

It’s official – Ipswich is to get a new luxury fashion store

An upmarket clothing brand announced it will be opening a brand-new store in Ipswich, despite the current retail slump.

Flannels will be making its way to the Buttermarket replacing one of its currently empty stores, probably at the main entrance at the centres north end.

The store is majority-owned by retail tycoon Mike Ashley, who is also the founder of Sports Direct and owns Newcastle United Football Club.

To find out more see our previous story.

Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED Keith Poulson, 69, who lives near Beccles, has revealed his exasperating two-hour long online chat with TalkTalk Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Read the transcript of TalkTalk’s ‘exasperating’ customer service in online chat

A 95-year-old man had his phone number changed without notice this week – prompting his son to endure what he called an ‘exasperating’ two-hour online chat with TalkTalk’s customer service.

Keith Poulson, aged 69, phoned his father Richard from Ipswich to discover his number had been switched to another. This concerned Mr Poulson, as his father’s emergency alarm cord is linked to the number.

He complained to TalkTalk and then spent two hours debating with the company, being passed between tech support and the loyalty team.

Read Mr Poulson’s frustrating conversation revealing what he had to go through here.