The closure of a bowling alley is one of our most read stories this week

Ben Robinson helped perform CPR on Sue after she had a heart attack in the cafe. L-R Ben Robinson, Sue and Alan Clapson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A number of business closures, the discovery of decapitated skeletons and a woman who was brought back to life three times are among our most read stories this week – catch up on them here.

GV of the Namco Funscape building after a planning application has been lodged online to change from a bowling alley to retail space. GV of the Namco Funscape building after a planning application has been lodged online to change from a bowling alley to retail space.

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

The former Solar Bowl in Sproughton Road, Ipswich, suddenly closed its doors this week leaving a number of employees out of a job.

The popular entertainment centre which is located between Morrisons and the petrol station had been trading at a significant loss for some years, according to Namco’s commercial director Philip Millward.

The closure comes ten months after the new Superbowl opened in Ipswich Buttermarket.

Woman brought back to life three times after cardiac arrest thanks life-savers who gave her ‘chance of a second life’

A woman has thanked those who gave her a “second chance of a life” after she suffered a major cardiac arrest at a cafe in Halesworth.

Customers and staff rushed to Mrs Clapson’s side to perform CPR alongside her husband Alan.

She was brought back from the dead three times – but after 12 days in hospital she has lived to tell the tale.

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

A Tesco Express in Ipswich is set to close its doors for good – meaning the village will lose its post office service and ATM.

The Westbourne store on Bramford Road in Ipswich was previously a One Stop convenience store.

People living in the area will now have to go to Bramford Lane or Meredith Road in Ipswich to use their post office facilities.

Three restaurants to shut their doors in the Sudbury area

The Sudbury area has faced a sad start to 2019 after a trio of its restaurants announced their closure.

The Bulmer Fox in Bulmer Tye has closed announcing that it is partly due to “constantly rising costs and business rates”.

Fast food eatery, Wimpy, has also shut down at Old Market Place in the town. Owner Harun Korhan is opening a new restaurant called Chill-in.

Decapitated skeletons found during archaeological dig in Suffolk

Archaeologists uncovered a rare collection of decapitated skeletons while excavating a site in Suffolk.

The skeletons were discovered in Great Whelthenham, near Bury St Edmunds, ahead of a planned housing development.

52 skeletons were found – with 17 decapitated.

