A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Ed Sheeran visiting Ipswich and a Suffolk café breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations are part of our unmissable story round up. Make sure you read them all.

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran visited Portman Road on Wednesday night to watch Ipswich play Bristol City.

Despite the Blue’s loss the former Framlingham school boy posted a happy picture on his Instagram wearing the ITFC football top.

Ed has been pictured previously cheering on his team with fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

Food hygiene breaches and ‘dangerous’ electrics exposed at Suffolk café

Street Level in Bury - Eat Well. Richard Bird. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Street Level in Bury - Eat Well. Richard Bird. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Suffolk café owner has pleaded guilty to a string of hygiene and safety regulations.

Richard Bird who owns Steet Level Café in Bury St Edmunds breached 17 food regulations, and four health and safety rules.

During an inspection the following things were found - an ‘unknown liquid’ in a bucket, rodent traps, mould on a chopping board and more. Read the full list by clicking the link above.

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Suffolk is home to many YouTube stars we take a look at four big online names who between them have 3.4 million subscribers.

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

One of the four is musician Samantha Harvey who has just finished headlining her own UK tour.

The singer who went to Stowmarket High School, said: “YouTube completely changed my life, I would encourage anyone who has the time to do it to take it up.”

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

A woman from Great Blakenham has spoken of her heartbreak after three of her cats were poisoned.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are investigating their deaths as a suspected poisoning with anti-freeze.

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Mrs Beckett said she couldn’t understand why someone would do something so cruel.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

A change in an Ipswich bus route has angered members of the public.

First buses have diverted the 76 and 77 services away from Felixstowe Road and to Spring Road instead - this means those in Felixstowe Road now have to walk 700m to their nearest bus stop.

The changes also mean those services will no longer serve Bishops Hill, Cobham Road, Lindbergh Road or Nacton Road. Read the changes in full on the story above.