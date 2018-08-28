Rain

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

PUBLISHED: 05:00 01 December 2018

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ed Sheeran visiting Ipswich and a Suffolk café breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations are part of our unmissable story round up. Make sure you read them all.

Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAMEd Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran visited Portman Road on Wednesday night to watch Ipswich play Bristol City.

Despite the Blue’s loss the former Framlingham school boy posted a happy picture on his Instagram wearing the ITFC football top.

Ed has been pictured previously cheering on his team with fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

Food hygiene breaches and ‘dangerous’ electrics exposed at Suffolk café

Street Level in Bury - Eat Well. Richard Bird. Picture: PHIL MORLEYStreet Level in Bury - Eat Well. Richard Bird. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Suffolk café owner has pleaded guilty to a string of hygiene and safety regulations.

Richard Bird who owns Steet Level Café in Bury St Edmunds breached 17 food regulations, and four health and safety rules.

During an inspection the following things were found - an ‘unknown liquid’ in a bucket, rodent traps, mould on a chopping board and more. Read the full list by clicking the link above.

Meet the YouTube stars who are getting paid to vlog

Suffolk is home to many YouTube stars we take a look at four big online names who between them have 3.4 million subscribers.

Samantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEYSamantha Harvey has a huge following on Youtube and Instagram. Picture: SAMANTHA HARVEY

One of the four is musician Samantha Harvey who has just finished headlining her own UK tour.

The singer who went to Stowmarket High School, said: “YouTube completely changed my life, I would encourage anyone who has the time to do it to take it up.”

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

A woman from Great Blakenham has spoken of her heartbreak after three of her cats were poisoned.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they are investigating their deaths as a suspected poisoning with anti-freeze.

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETTSadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Mrs Beckett said she couldn’t understand why someone would do something so cruel.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

A change in an Ipswich bus route has angered members of the public.

First buses have diverted the 76 and 77 services away from Felixstowe Road and to Spring Road instead - this means those in Felixstowe Road now have to walk 700m to their nearest bus stop.

The changes also mean those services will no longer serve Bishops Hill, Cobham Road, Lindbergh Road or Nacton Road. Read the changes in full on the story above.

Liz Harsant has called for the former No 4 service to be reinstated to help those along the route Picture: PAUL GEATERLiz Harsant has called for the former No 4 service to be reinstated to help those along the route Picture: PAUL GEATER

Mother-of-two to take on world in international strong woman competition

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford
Mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, 36, from Melton, was crowned Britain's Strongest Woman. Picture: Gregg Brown

A Melton mother-of-two is eyeing up global glory as she travels to America in an international strong woman competition.

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The story of the Suffolk man who built one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch has been charged with fraud in relation to the sale of a company to computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) - charges he strenuously denies. But who is he, and how did he become one of the biggest names in the world of business?

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Yesterday, 17:29 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Yesterday, 12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

Yesterday, 16:40 Katy Sandalls
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police officers are searching the area around the Copdock Interchange after reports that six suspected illegal immigrants got out of a lorry.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

Yesterday, 16:30 David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

Yesterday, 15:47 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

Suffolk facing ‘tsunami’ of youngsters with mental health crisis, Lowestoft Rising warns

Yesterday, 16:54 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Phil Aves from Lowestoft Rising told the Suffolk Public SEctor Leaders meeting in Lowestoft that a 'tsunami' of youngsters with mental health problems was coming for Suffolk Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A “tsunami” of youngsters with mental health problems is on the horizon in Suffolk, a wellbeing movement has warned.

East Anglian journalist wins big at national awards

Yesterday, 16:48 Katy Sandalls
Amy Gibbons won an NCTJ award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It was a night to remember for an East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star journalist who won big at the NCTJ awards on Thursday night.

