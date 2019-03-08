Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER Archant

Firefighters have cut one person from their vehicle after a major collision on the A14 at Sproughton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 7.20am this morning following reports of a five vehicle collision heading eastbound on the A14 at Sproughton.

Motorists travelling towards Ipswich have been caught in serious delays as a result of the crash, which has led to tailbacks stretching as far back as junction 50 at Stowupland.

An oil spill on the road is causing further chaos. Two lanes were closed, but one has reportedly opened since.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery has now arrived at the scene.

One person had to be cut free from their vehicle by the fire service, but there are not thought to be any major injuries.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story