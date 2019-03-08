Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 25 March 2019

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

Firefighters have cut one person from their vehicle after a major collision on the A14 at Sproughton.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 7.20am this morning following reports of a five vehicle collision heading eastbound on the A14 at Sproughton.

Motorists travelling towards Ipswich have been caught in serious delays as a result of the crash, which has led to tailbacks stretching as far back as junction 50 at Stowupland.

An oil spill on the road is causing further chaos. Two lanes were closed, but one has reportedly opened since.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said recovery has now arrived at the scene.

One person had to be cut free from their vehicle by the fire service, but there are not thought to be any major injuries.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story

Most Read

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Most Read

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Landowners abandon plans to pay for protection of beauty spot at risk

Left to right: David Kemp, coastal manager for the Environment Agency; Prof Jane Maxim, Trustee and Funding Committee chairman; Giles Bloomfield, easter area manager ESIDB; Sir Edward Greenwell, chairman Alde and Ore Estuary Partnership; and Karen Thomas, partnership and strategy manager ESIDB Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALDE AND ORE ESTUARY PARTNERSHIP

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Former EADT and Star reporter completes half marathon following leukemia diagnosis

Chris Brammer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Region treated to sunny skies as calm spell continues

It is set to be a calm and sunny week in East Anglia Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

£2.6million NHS cash for Suffolk to target dangerous link between mental and physical health

Generic view inside Ipswich Hospital. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists