Ipswich Star > News

Huge emergency response sent to kitchen fire in flat on Waterfront

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:55 PM August 19, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM August 19, 2022
The fire broke out at a flat in Anchor Street near the Ipswich Waterfront

The fire broke out at a flat in Anchor Street near the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Google Maps

A huge emergency service response was sent to a kitchen fire at a home near Ipswich Waterfront this afternoon.

The fire broke out at 3.57pm at a flat in Anchor Street.

A total of 11 fire appliances were initially called due to the fire starting in a flat.

However, the response was scaled back to two appliances after the fire was extinguished upon arrival by firefighters.

A stop called was made at 4.36pm.

Earlier this year, a large fire broke out at a flat in Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

