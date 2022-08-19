Huge emergency response sent to kitchen fire in flat on Waterfront
Published: 4:55 PM August 19, 2022
Updated: 4:56 PM August 19, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A huge emergency service response was sent to a kitchen fire at a home near Ipswich Waterfront this afternoon.
The fire broke out at 3.57pm at a flat in Anchor Street.
A total of 11 fire appliances were initially called due to the fire starting in a flat.
However, the response was scaled back to two appliances after the fire was extinguished upon arrival by firefighters.
A stop called was made at 4.36pm.
Earlier this year, a large fire broke out at a flat in Ipswich town centre.