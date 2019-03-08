Heavy Showers

Could new flats change Ipswich's run-down Upper Orwell Street?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 31 July 2019

The shops were demolished, leaving space on Upper Orwell Street in 2014. PictureL: DAVE KINDRED

The shops were demolished, leaving space on Upper Orwell Street in 2014. PictureL: DAVE KINDRED

Dave Kindred

Could a new development of one and two-bedroomed flats transform one of the most run-down streets within walking distance of the town centre?

For decades residents have complained about the state of Upper Orwell Street between the Regent Theatre and Orwell Place.

Buildings in the area decayed for years and were eventually demolished five years ago to create a new green open space - but without ruling out the possibility that the area could be redeveloped in the future.

Now Ipswich council has received a planning application to build 12 one-bedroomed and six two-bedroomed flats on two blocks on the site.

They have not yet had any details of the application from Bishop's Stortford-based company Derrivo Limited - and until more details are received it will not be possible to proceed with the application.

Upper Orwell Street - known by some people in the town as "The Wash" - was once one of the busiest shopping streets in the town with many independent shops.

However its business declined over the years - and many of its buildings were bought by NCP which was planning to incorporate the land into its proposed Mint Quarter development.

That never took off but the buildings and businesses in the street declined because it was seen as an area without a long-term future until it was redeveloped.

By the time NCP and the planners in the town accepted the Mint Quarter would never go ahead, it was too late to revive the oldest and most dilapidated buildings and a block of empty shops and flats was pulled down in 2014 with the area they had occupied being landscaped.

Now the borough is waiting for details about what Derrivo wants to build on the area between 34 and 56 Upper Orwell Street which is still a busy town centre road.

Any new building on the site would be a boost for the area which is also waiting to see the restoration of St Michael's Church on the other side of the road.

The building was seriously damaged by fire eight years ago as it was waiting to be restored by the Jimas Community Project - a Muslim-based organisation aiming to bring the community together. The group is still working on the restoration.

Top award for Suffolk whisky made from locally-grown rye

Southwold distillers Adnams won the international Gold award in this year's International Wine and Spirtis Competition, against top whiskies from aroundt he world, for its Rye Malt Whisky, inspired by the Suffolk villlage of Reydon. Jonathan Adnams chairman with Adnams Rye Malt Whisky on his farm at Reydon. Picture: SARAH GROVES

Could new flats change Ipswich’s run-down Upper Orwell Street?

The shops were demolished, leaving space on Upper Orwell Street in 2014. PictureL: DAVE KINDRED

Danny King: What to do if I win the toss... And tales from Poland

From the left, Kyle Howarth, Danny King, Sam Masters and Richard Lawson race towards the first bend in the rerun of heat nine of the Ipswich v Wolverhampton clash last week. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Today’s breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex

Follow our live blog for all of today's breaking news for Suffolk and north Essex (stock photo) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Bollards and traffic orders to be discussed amid vehicle use in pedestrian areas

Town centre measures aim to help keep pedestrians safe. Picture:SUZANNE DAY
