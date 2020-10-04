E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New seafront development revealed as completion nears

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 October 2020

The new block of flats with commercial space below is nearing completion in Sea Road, Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

A major new seafront development at Felixstowe has been revealed – after scaffolding was at last removed from the building.

The stunning four-storey property, which will feature 23 flats, is being constructed on the site of the old North Sea Hotel, which had stood empty and boarded up for 14 years before its demolition two years ago.

Now the building has been replaced with a modern design development in the seafront conservation area with flats of which four will be one-bedroom and 19 two-bedrooms with seaviews.

The ground floor frontage onto Sea Road will also include 2,333sq ft of retail space – though no announcement has yet been made over whether it will be a shop or restaurant.

Originally it was intended to be three units but now looks likely to be a single unit.

Contractors are now focussing on the completion of the interior of the building.

The North Sea Hotel had been described as “an absolute scab on our seafront” by former mayor of Felixstowe Graham Newman because of its dilapidated appearance.

It dated back to the early 20th century and back in 1913 was the headquarters of the Marine Aircraft Experimental Establishment at Felixstowe Air Station.

The North Sea carried on as a hotel into the 1980s and 90s but then closed, and was then converted into a nightclub, running under the name The Yellow Cab Company and later La Plage and Lix’s.

Attempts to convert it to offices were rebuffed by the council and it then stood empty and deteriorating.

