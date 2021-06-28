Video
Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A shell is all that remains of a Felixstowe bungalow today following a "horrendous" fire over the weekend.
Two chimneys stand tall amongst the rubble, the walls clinging on despite the huge craters where the windows once stood.
The bungalow, in Fleetwood Road, caught alight around 2pm on Sunday, although the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
A resident on street, who asked to be anonymous, said they were worried about sparks from the "devastating and horrendous fire", with flames seen spilling from the roof of the property.
Another local resident said "it's just so sad" for the family involved, who have had their home go up in flames.
Seven Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the blaze with crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Felixstowe stations attending. An aerial ladder was used to douse the flames from above but they were unable to save the building, with the roof completely destroyed.
Crew members also used jets, hose reels and ladders in their bid to contain the fire.
At the scene, group manager Will Tell explained they had to close the road to deal with the blaze, he said: "It's been quite a serious fire, and ultimately we've made sure that the road is clear."
Fire said they left the scene at 9pm Sunday.