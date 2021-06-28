News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Neighbours describe 'devastating' blaze that destroyed family's home

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:47 PM June 28, 2021   
A house in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A house in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe, has completely burned down following a major fire. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A shell is all that remains of a Felixstowe bungalow today following a "horrendous" fire over the weekend.

Two chimneys stand tall amongst the rubble, the walls clinging on despite the huge craters where the windows once stood.

The bungalow, in Fleetwood Road, caught alight around 2pm on Sunday, although the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A resident on street, who asked to be anonymous, said they were worried about sparks from the "devastating and horrendous fire", with flames seen spilling from the roof of the property.

Another local resident said "it's just so sad" for the family involved, who have had their home go up in flames. 


A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The roof has been burnt off after the fire in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Seven Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to the blaze with crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Felixstowe stations attending. An aerial ladder was used to douse the flames from above but they were unable to save the building, with the roof completely destroyed.

A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Fleetwood Road home is not detached and not near any other homes - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

The front rooms have been gutted by the fire - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Crew members also used jets, hose reels and ladders in their bid to contain the fire.

A house in Fleetwood Road , Felixstowe, has completely burned down. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

A house in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe, has completely burned down. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At the scene, group manager Will Tell explained they had to close the road to deal with the blaze, he said: "It's been quite a serious fire, and ultimately we've made sure that the road is clear."

Fire said they left the scene at 9pm Sunday.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Felixstowe News

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
