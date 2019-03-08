Operator sought for new £1million beachside cafe at Felixstowe

CCF grant cash is to be used to build a Beach Cafe at Martello Park, Felixstowe CGI image: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD Plaice Design Co

A search has been launched to find an operator for a beachside café/restaurant to be built as part of a multi-million pound seafront regeneration project.

A CGI of the inside of the Beach Cafe for Martello Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD A CGI of the inside of the Beach Cafe for Martello Park, Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

East Suffolk Council and its agents Fleurets believe the exciting design and location for the venture at Felixstowe's Martello Park will bring interest nationwide from companies and individuals wanting to take it on.

Planning permission has already been agreed for the café/restaurant, which is to be funded from a recent £950,000 grant from the Coastal Communities Fund.

Some community leaders have been upset that the money is going towards the cafe when they expected it to go to work to transform the neglected gardens in Sea Road with an exciting scheme of varied attractions for families and visitors.

Construction of the 3,800 sq ft café/restaurant is proposed to start later this year. It will have panoramic seaviews and and will also offer outdoor dining as well as community meeting space.

How the Beach Cafe woiuld look from Sea Road as you approach the entrance to Martello Park in Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD How the Beach Cafe woiuld look from Sea Road as you approach the entrance to Martello Park in Felixstowe Picture: PLAICE DESIGN CO LTD

Leisure property specialist Fleurets is marketing the restaurant opportunity, seeking rental offers.

Simon Jackaman, divisional director at Fleurets, said: "The design and concept of this opportunity is very impressive. This part of Felixstowe has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and is a popular part of the town, with nearby attractions, such as Landguard Fort, that bring many visitors to this end of the town.

"I fully expect that there will be interest from across the UK, from both corporate and independent operators."

The perspective operator will also have the opportunity to contribute towards both the internal layout and design, with the property expected to be completed by spring 2021.

Planning permission for the new building was granted in September 2018, with the proposal being that East Suffolk Council will build the premises for an operator to come in to run the business.

This is part of an on-going package of investments into enhancing the facilities in Felixstowe. In the South Seafront area the Martello Park development has already delivered new homes, a play park and new car parking facilities.

This development is complemented by the multi-million pound investment in restoring the iconic Seafront Gardens around the Spa Pavilion, as well as the recent refurbishment of the public shelters along the seafront.

East Suffolk deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, Craig Rivett, said: "This is an exciting opportunity for an operator to come in and play an active part in the resurgence of Felixstowe. There is a real buzz about the town, with visitor numbers booming, supported by the on-going multi-million pound package of improvements.

"Felixstowe is now getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations to visit in this country. The striking design of this building is based around strong coastal themes and sympathetically balances its sensitive location, while also being an iconic visual draw to this area.

"This is one of those rare occasions where the Council is the developer. East Suffolk Council is committed to building on the growing confidence in Felixstowe to create developments that benefit local people and visitors alike."

