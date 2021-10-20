Suffolk coast flood alert issued including Felixstowe and Ipswich
A flood alert has been put in place for the Suffolk coast this evening — with flooding possible in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Clacton .
The alert has been issued for the Suffolk and Essex coast including the Orwell and Stour estuaries — and the River Deben.
It will be in place from 11.45pm today, Wednesday, October 20 until 1.45am tomorrow, Thursday, October 21.
A statement on the government website says: "The flood gates at Felixstowe seafront will be closed.
"Tide levels will be high around the boat yard in Felixstowe Ferry hamlet at the end of Ferry Road, and along riverside areas in Woodbridge and Waldringfield, as well as in surrounding marshland.
"The waterfront at Pin Mill, and The Strand at Wherstead under the Orwell Bridge may be flooded.
"Water may be on the quay at Mistley."
The alert states that some tides could be 0.40m above normal.
People are being advised to take extra care when walking on coastal footpaths and driving along costal roads.