Fresh flood warnings for Suffolk as tides rise once more

PUBLISHED: 10:35 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:35 01 October 2019

The foot ferry pontoon was completely submerged on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flood warnings have been issued once more for Suffolk as tides are expected to rise on Tuesday afternoon.

Minor flooding to coastal road and footpaths is expected between 1.15pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday.

The Environment Agency said that the flood was being caused by high spring tides and a small surge.

It warned local residents to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and to not put yourselves at risk.

The highest warnings are in place for Bawdsey Quay and in front of the flood defences at Felixstowe Ferry.

Lower level, flood alerts are in place for much of the Deben Estuary.

The Environment Agency said it expected to issue another alert for Bawdsey and Felixstowe for Wednesday morning and that it would monitor the situation in the mean time.

