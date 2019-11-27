E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

A14 westbound CLOSED with 13 miles of delays due to flooding

PUBLISHED: 07:50 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:02 27 November 2019

There are huge delays on the A14 near Ipswich this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

There are huge delays on the A14 near Ipswich this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police have closed the A14 westbound between Copdock and Claydon near Ipswich this morning due to flooding.

There are major queues all the way back past junction 58, for Seven Hills, with drivers experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

A spokeswoman for the force said the carriageway is so waterlogged that they are having to take drivers off at Copdock onto the A12 and into Ipswich.

Part of the slip road is currently blocked due to an accident which has seen a car go into a ditch. The driver received minor injuries, police said.

Traffic maps are showing standstill traffic on the westbound section of the road between junction 52 for Claydon and 56 for Copdock.

It is not clear yet if the road will be clear in time for rush hour.

Highways England has been informed and police officers are at the scene dealing with the incident, diverting drivers away from the area.

The highways Traffic England map is showing all lanes closed on the A14 westbound between Claydon and Copdock, adding that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.15am and 8.30am.

Elsewhere, the blustery and wet weather overnight has seen the A131 near Bulmer Tye become completely blocked due to a fallen tree. The road is closed in both directions and the moment.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

- Have you been affected by the closure? If it is safe to do so, share your thoughts via email.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Teen in custody – another in hospital – following reports of fight at Ipswich flat

A teenager was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Each and every biker did the little man proud’ – Poignant final journey for Harlie, 5

100 bikers escorted Harlie-Beau on his final journey through Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Launch party planned as popular Ipswich pub reopens after closure

Chris Mapey, who has taken on the tenancy of the Duke pub in Ipswich, with manager Hannah Creed Picture: CHRIS MAPEY

Teen in custody – another in hospital – following reports of fight at Ipswich flat

A teenager was taken into custody following an incident in Pownall Road Picture: MATT EARTH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 westbound CLOSED with 13 miles of delays due to flooding

There are huge delays on the A14 near Ipswich this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich’s new ‘Mabel’ has a new name - as chosen by you!

Park patrol at Christchurch Park believe the new owl is the chick of Mabel, who previously built a nest in the same tree Picture: CHRIS LEGENDRE (@REEDERWILDLIFE)

A12 in Suffolk shut as flooding causes chaos on major roads

Flooding is causing major issues across Suffolk this morning. File picture. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children’s home relied on police to deal with ‘challenging behaviour’, say inspectors

Concerns have been raised after three children's homes received poor Ofsted results Picture: ZINKEVYCH

Housing ‘crisis’ sees professionals earning over £50k are bidding for affordable homes

Flagship Group's chief executive David McQuade Picture: FLAGSHIP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists