A14 westbound CLOSED with 13 miles of delays due to flooding

There are huge delays on the A14 near Ipswich this morning Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police have closed the A14 westbound between Copdock and Claydon near Ipswich this morning due to flooding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are major queues all the way back past junction 58, for Seven Hills, with drivers experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

A spokeswoman for the force said the carriageway is so waterlogged that they are having to take drivers off at Copdock onto the A12 and into Ipswich.

Part of the slip road is currently blocked due to an accident which has seen a car go into a ditch. The driver received minor injuries, police said.

Traffic maps are showing standstill traffic on the westbound section of the road between junction 52 for Claydon and 56 for Copdock.

It is not clear yet if the road will be clear in time for rush hour.

Highways England has been informed and police officers are at the scene dealing with the incident, diverting drivers away from the area.

The highways Traffic England map is showing all lanes closed on the A14 westbound between Claydon and Copdock, adding that normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.15am and 8.30am.

Elsewhere, the blustery and wet weather overnight has seen the A131 near Bulmer Tye become completely blocked due to a fallen tree. The road is closed in both directions and the moment.

Stay with us for updates on this story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

- Have you been affected by the closure? If it is safe to do so, share your thoughts via email.