Flood-hit road in Ipswich urgently needs fixing, say residents

A road in Ipswich which floods regularly when it rains heavily urgently needs fixing, say nearby residents.

However Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county's roads and pavements, said that while improvements to the Cobham Road junction with Lindbergh Road are on a programme for potential future works, it is not known when the repairs will take place - because other areas also hit by flooding are taking priority.

The road became swamped again during the periods of heavy rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, with cars pictured slowly driving through a mass of water.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "The road becomes like a river. It has been like this for 20 years. It's quite bad.

"It's always the same if the rain falls."

She said the road urgently needs fixing.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "We are aware of the flooding at this location, especially after a spell of heavy rainfall.

"To warn road users earlier this week, temporary flood boards were put in place.

"The gullies were cleared towards the end of March 2019. However, we have arranged for a community warden to revisit the site to see if any further clearing is required.

"The flooding at the junction with Lindbergh Road and Cobham Road is on a programme for potential future works.

"However due to property flooding taking priority, a date for a long term solution is unknown at this time.

"We would advise all road users who travel around this area to take care and drive to the road conditions."

Suffolk Highways is responsible for the maintenance of roads and pavements in the county.

This includes fixing potholes, as well as planning works like resurfacing and other improvement schemes.

The organisation gives a greater priority to the repair of roads that carry higher numbers of vehicles, with the most critical roads being fixed in two hours if they are seen to have defects.