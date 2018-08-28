Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Oh, yes she did! Ipswich performer celebrates 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 17:39 16 January 2019

Flora Ella Head celebrating her 100th birthday with family. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

Flora Ella Head celebrating her 100th birthday with family. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

Archant

Healthy eating and staying active for as long as possible is the key to a long and happy life according to one Suffolk woman who has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Flora Ella Head (right) used to spend a lot of time on stage performing. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAMFlora Ella Head (right) used to spend a lot of time on stage performing. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

Flora Head was joined by 30 members of family and friends to celebrate her birthday where her youngest grandson performed a collection of her favourite songs to mark the occasion on January 13.

There was birthday cake and plenty of tea to wash it all down while those attending the party perused a very special birthday card from the Queen.

Mrs Head, who now lives in sheltered accommodation in Bramford, turned 100 on January 15 and says living a long and happy life is down to eating healthily and staying active for as long as possible.

Mrs Head’s daughter, Ann Spall, said: “At 93 my mother could walk faster than me!”

Flora Ella Head celebrating turning 100 and receiving a card from the Queen. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAMFlora Ella Head celebrating turning 100 and receiving a card from the Queen. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

Born in Langham, Essex, in 1919 where she has her fondest childhood memories, Mrs Head attended Langham school leaving at the the age of 14 to become a head maid.

Mrs Head married her husband Ernest in 1939 and the couple were happily married for 67 years.

She said: “We met at a fairgound and didn’t see each other until three years later when we bumped into one another in the street. I told my friends when we first met that I would marry him – and I did.”

Her husband went off to war and on his return the couple settled down in Freston, Suffolk, for about seven years where Mr Head became a groom and Mrs Head brought up the family.

Flora Ella Head and her husband Ernest Head were happily married for 67 years. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAMFlora Ella Head and her husband Ernest Head were happily married for 67 years. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

The couple had three children together – Brian in 1940, Ann in 1944 and Dennis in 1948.

The couple moved around the county later spending time in Easton, Bramford and Bury St Edmunds. Throughout their adult years Mrs Head developed a love for performing and was at her happiest on stage in her amateur dramatics group.

The group would travel around the county performing in different villages. The born performer also spent a lot of time gardening, knitting and dressmaking.

Ernest died suddenly at the age of 92 in 2006, a sad time for Mrs Head, who now has five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: See inside new hotel offering rooms for just £14.99

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who tried to rob Greggs at knifepoint jailed

Bird, 34, was given a 28 month prison sentence for trying to rob Greggs in Ipswich's Whitehouse Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

If you like it then you can put a £1 ‘bling ring’ on it

The Poundland 'Bling Ring' range includes gold and silver rings with red or blue stones. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Oh, yes she did! Ipswich performer celebrates 100th birthday

Flora Ella Head celebrating her 100th birthday with family. Picture: TRACEY RACKHAM

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

What does the future hold for the Ipswich players left sat in the stands?

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists