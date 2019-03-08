‘Let There Be Light’ - church looks to raise £60k for new electrics

A group from All Saints Church is Kesgrave is looking to raise £80,000 this summer to fund new wiring at the church

A group from All Saints Church in Kesgrave are looking to raise £60,000 to replace the historic building’s electrics.

All Saints Church Kesgrave

The church, which dates back to 1280, is in desperate need of new wiring and lighting having not be renovated in more than 40 years.

Church warden Helen Wittgreffe, said they were even finding it difficult to source the old style bulbs the church is fitted with.

She said: “The lighting keeps tripping which is not good when we have a service, a wedding or a funeral. It is not dangerous but needs repairing quickly.

“A lot of money needs to be raised as it is harder to get grants for electrics, more than anything else.

All Saints Church Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN All Saints Church Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“The church dates back to 1280, some people see the church from the outside and think it is quite new because half of it was rebuilt 40 years ago.

“The church is real landmark in Kesgrave. “With the Bell pub next door, these are beautiful old buildings in Kesgrave.

“I am hoping the whole of Kesgrave will come out to support us.

“When I am in the church during the day it is amazing how many people who are not part of our normal congregation will come and pray and speak to God.”

The fundraising campaign - the “Let there be Light Appeal” - kicks off over the bank holiday weekend of May 25-27 with a big Festival of Flowers and Strawberry Cream Team event at the church.

The event, which takes place just a few days before the Suffolk Show, is set around the theme of ‘Our Suffolk’ , celebrating everything we love about our beautiful county.

Children are also being invited to create their own mini flower arrangements.

Tasked with creating a flower display inside an ice cream tub, Mrs Wittgreffe said the children’s work will be placed in the church garden, growing as more tubs are added throughout the day.

The church group’s aim is to spend the rest of the year fundraising ready for work to begin in 2020.

They are looking for individuals, companies and organisations to help sponsor the event, donate to the cause or to add to the colourful display with their own flower arrangement.

If you would like to help with the flower show or fundraising, call Mrs Wittgreffe on 07825 004585.