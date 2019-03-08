Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

Making the most of the Suffolk Show

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 May 2019

Lynne grapples with her allium at the flower show in 2013 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Lynne grapples with her allium at the flower show in 2013 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

Next week, I think, will be my 25th year reporting from the Suffolk Show - the last 18 plus seven from the 20th century!

You can just see Lynne's red scarf beside the coachman as she rides aloft the Household Cavalry carriage in the Grand Ring in 2011 Picture: WENDY TURNERYou can just see Lynne's red scarf beside the coachman as she rides aloft the Household Cavalry carriage in the Grand Ring in 2011 Picture: WENDY TURNER

My first visit was with my primary school - Sprites − when I was seven in 1962 and I visited again in my teens when I came out in heat rash.

As a journalist I have had the privilege of taking part in the carriage ride around the back roads of Nacton village. I was a guest of the Household Cavalry, on that occasion and had to be suitably dressed in navy and red.

I was also challenged to enter the flower show, entering the novice class in flower arranging. I was given a master class by one of the country's top flower designers, Roger Woolnough, before "creating" my own arrangement. I was extremely proud of my commended certificate until I discovered that every novice entrant gets one of those.

You may also want to watch:

I haven't been back.

In the 90s, I reported on the sheep and heavy horse classes in the show, featuring two of the "Suffolk Trinity" - the Suffolk Sheep and the Suffolk Horses (aka Suffolk Punches). I am still a huge fan of those gentle, chestnut-coloured giants that are the Suffolk Horses. I am not quite so fond of the sheep as one of them once kicked me in the tummy, fortunately it was quite fat (my tummy not the sheep, which was all muscle) so it absorbed most of the shock but I did have a splendid bruise for a while. Very strong, sheep.

The best thing of all is meeting old friends and making new ones. I have known Mo and Bill Last, who man and woman the plant crèche all my life. Then there are the show stewards, several of whom have taken part in my Suffolk Show fashion feature, over the years, showing off their hats and, in the case of the women, having to decide whether to model their day one or day two outfits.

Then there is the amazing crew in the WI tent who take one look at me flagging and revive me with a cuppa and a sausage roll.  It can be quite hard on the feet, walking around the showground two or three times.

Choosing my favourite things? I love it all, of course, but my personal top five is: 1 The Art Show; 2 The Flower Show; 3 The rabbits; 4 The heavy horses 5 The bands that play on the bandstand... oh and I'll have to add six because lunch in the media centre is always a highlight.

Most Read

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Free meals for Suffolk youngsters this summer with £1m fund

Paul West said he was delighted to have secured the DfE funding for the Fit and Fed programme. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Proposals for new Wetherspoon’s pub at resort labelled ‘unacceptable’

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon could look Picture: KDPA

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Free meals for Suffolk youngsters this summer with £1m fund

Paul West said he was delighted to have secured the DfE funding for the Fit and Fed programme. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Stuck in the middle’ - Boy with autism ‘not suitable’ for mainstream or special schools

Alex Kentfield may have to be home schooled by his mum if a place isn't found for him by September Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I used to polish off a large Dairy Milk in 20minutes…but now I’m a size 12,’ says super slimmer

Alison Renshaw, left, with her mother. Picture: COURTESY OF ALISON RENSHAW

Making the most of the Suffolk Show

Lynne grapples with her allium at the flower show in 2013 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A woman cave doesn’t have to be pink

This might be one version of the perfect woman cave. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

The Audi driver was clocked at 116mph when they passed officers near Wickham Market on the A12 Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists