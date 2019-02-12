Floral displays planted in bid to improve safety at Ipswich Cornhill

The new planters on Ipswich Cornhill - with signs to warn visitors about the new steps. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Work on the new planters aimed at improving safety on Ipswich Cornhill has been completed – together with new signs warning visitors to beware of the steps in front of them.

The planters were installed to try to ensure people do not fall over the steps – and have been brought in less than a month after John Stow died a day after falling down in front of the Town Hall.

The planters themselves were brought in on Thursday afternoon and during Friday they were filled with soil and colourful plants.

There are also signs warning shoppers of the steps on the planters – encouraging people to use the handrails when using the steps.

The new planters have been brought in by the borough council because bosses were keen to take some action to prevent further accidents there – they still have not received the report from the independent safety expert who is looking into ways of improving the Cornhill.