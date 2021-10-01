Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot

Published: 5:59 PM October 1, 2021

The flytipping was found at Orwell Country Park in Ipswich - Credit: Paulita Macijauske

Community leaders have said they "will not stop pursuing" fly-tippers after rubbish was found dumped at a beauty spot in Ipswich.

Boxes, bags and sealant canisters were among the items left on the ground near a bin in Orwell Country Park this week.

The rubbish was found by Paulita Macijauske, who shared several images on social media.

She said: "It's shame that when you are going for a nice walk you walk next to rubbish like this."

Several instances of fly-tipping have been reported in Ipswich so far this year - with a Felixstowe man fined nearly £2,000 in March for leaving a tonne of waste in Raeburn Road.

Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, described fly-tipping as "selfish".

He said: "Ipswich Borough Council will not stop pursuing those who fly-tip in Ipswich.

"Their selfish actions impact our residents and businesses but we work hard to make sure it impacts the criminals who do this even more."