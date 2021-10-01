News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:59 PM October 1, 2021   
The flytipping was found at Orwell Country Park in Ipswich

The flytipping was found at Orwell Country Park in Ipswich - Credit: Paulita Macijauske

Community leaders have said they "will not stop pursuing" fly-tippers after rubbish was found dumped at a beauty spot in Ipswich.

Boxes, bags and sealant canisters were among the items left on the ground near a bin in Orwell Country Park this week.

The rubbish was found by Paulita Macijauske, who shared several images on social media.

She said: "It's shame that when you are going for a nice walk you walk next to rubbish like this."

Several instances of fly-tipping have been reported in Ipswich so far this year - with a Felixstowe man fined nearly £2,000 in March for leaving a tonne of waste in Raeburn Road.

Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, described fly-tipping as "selfish".

You may also want to watch:

He said: "Ipswich Borough Council will not stop pursuing those who fly-tip in Ipswich.

"Their selfish actions impact our residents and businesses but we work hard to make sure it impacts the criminals who do this even more."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich
  2. 2 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
  3. 3 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
  1. 4 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
  2. 5 Man, 30, caught in police sting trying to communicate with decoy girl
  3. 6 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  4. 7 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  5. 8 Ipswich Park and Ride and bus services affected by driver shortages
  6. 9 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
  7. 10 'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial
Suffolk Live
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dangerous driver Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Child rapist Christopher Banham

Ipswich Crown Court

'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
The former pool at HMS Ganges. Picture: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon