Anger as fly-tipping dumped at Ipswich beauty spot
- Credit: Paulita Macijauske
Community leaders have said they "will not stop pursuing" fly-tippers after rubbish was found dumped at a beauty spot in Ipswich.
Boxes, bags and sealant canisters were among the items left on the ground near a bin in Orwell Country Park this week.
The rubbish was found by Paulita Macijauske, who shared several images on social media.
She said: "It's shame that when you are going for a nice walk you walk next to rubbish like this."
Several instances of fly-tipping have been reported in Ipswich so far this year - with a Felixstowe man fined nearly £2,000 in March for leaving a tonne of waste in Raeburn Road.
Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for environment and climate change, described fly-tipping as "selfish".
You may also want to watch:
He said: "Ipswich Borough Council will not stop pursuing those who fly-tip in Ipswich.
"Their selfish actions impact our residents and businesses but we work hard to make sure it impacts the criminals who do this even more."
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich
- 2 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
- 3 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
- 4 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
- 5 Man, 30, caught in police sting trying to communicate with decoy girl
- 6 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
- 7 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
- 8 Ipswich Park and Ride and bus services affected by driver shortages
- 9 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
- 10 'Violent and abusive' Ipswich man facing jail following rape trial