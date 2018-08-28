Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cloudy and cold start for Christmas Eve across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:17 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:17 24 December 2018

It's a cloudy start today with fog expected later in the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It's a cloudy start today with fog expected later in the day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

It’s a cold and cloudy start for many across our region this Christmas Eve morning with temperatures around 3- 5C.

There’s a chance of a few sunny spells this morning with conditions staying dry throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of around 7C.

As the day goes on, however, it will be fog rather than cloud that will become the problem for many with patches beginning to form in the early evening covering large areas of our region.

The forecast for Christmas Day is set to stay fairly similar with forecasters predicting a murky start to the day with dry and bright weather conditions.

Temperatures could be slightly colder than they are today, reaching around 6C.

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Two teenagers bailed following Ipswich fatal stabbing

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Region’s shoppers say they have spent less money this Christmas

Just days before Christmas, Ipswich town centre was bustling with shoppers Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Police arrest driver outside RAF Lakenheath for drink driving

Police were called to a collision outside RAF Lakenheath Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

New West Row Parish Council to form in May 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Carol service raises money for children’s charity

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bury hope to inflict more misery on bottom club London Irish Wild Geese

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman crashed into police car while driving the wrong way, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How homeless people will cope this Christmas

Support is available for homeless people in Ipswich this Christmas. Picture: IAN BURT

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

‘Ipswich have had great strikers and hopefully I can be one of them’ - Harrison looking to build on first goal

Ellis Harrison heads towards goal. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Museum transformation work will help create ‘sense of pride’ in Ipswich

Augmented reality and video projections are among the ideas proposed for Ipswich Museum Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 2 – John Wark

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists