Cloudy and cold start for Christmas Eve across Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 07:17 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:17 24 December 2018
Archant
It’s a cold and cloudy start for many across our region this Christmas Eve morning with temperatures around 3- 5C.
There’s a chance of a few sunny spells this morning with conditions staying dry throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of around 7C.
As the day goes on, however, it will be fog rather than cloud that will become the problem for many with patches beginning to form in the early evening covering large areas of our region.
The forecast for Christmas Day is set to stay fairly similar with forecasters predicting a murky start to the day with dry and bright weather conditions.
Temperatures could be slightly colder than they are today, reaching around 6C.