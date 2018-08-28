Video

Now you see it, now you don’t – Orwell Bridge ‘disappears’ in fog

Picture captured at Suffolk Food Hall shows Orwell Bridge shrouded in fog Picture: EMILY SULLIVAN EMILY SULLIVAN

The Orwell Bridge near Ipswich has ‘disappeared’ in fog this morning.

An Ashtons Legal employee captured this image from Suffolk Food Hall, where the firm is hosting its networking breakfast.

The snap shows just how quickly patches of fog descended over the bridge.

Patches of mist and fog will remain until around 12pm, according to weather forecasters, and may last longer in south Suffolk and north Essex.

Today will be mostly cloudy and winds are expected to pick up this afternoon – with some patchy rain or drizzle spreading in from the west.

The maximum temperature should be around 8C.

Weatherquest tweeted the weather forecast for East Anglia this morning, and said: “Rather a cloudy day, early mist and fog clearing to leave some brighter spells for a time, before thicker cloud brings the risk of some light rain late in the day.

“Light southerly winds will freshen through the day, while highest temperatures will be close to 8C.”