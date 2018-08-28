Sunshine and Showers

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

PUBLISHED: 06:57 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 06:57 27 November 2018

The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

The A14 at Stowmarket amongst the fog Picture: Jackie GrocottThe A14 at Stowmarket amongst the fog Picture: Jackie Grocott

Areas of thick fog are predicted in the west of the region and slower car journeys are likely along with possible delays to bus services, according to the Met Office.

The warning is in place until 10am and the fog is expected to clear for a dry morning.

The cloud is expected to thicken as the day progresses, with strengthening winds spreading east during the afternoon.

There is the possibility of some rain in the early evening.

The maximum temperatures will be around the 8C (46F) mark.

Further outbreaks of rain are expected tomorrow, with a chance of gales along the coast.

But it is expected to feel milder tomorrow, with temperatures at 13C (55F).

