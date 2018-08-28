Mansfield Town fan launches fundraising campaign for Simon Dobbin

Simon Dobbin's daughter Emily pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

A football fan has launched a fundraising campaign to allow a man who was brutally attacked and left brain-damaged after a match to watch his team play from his home.

Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin, pictured with his daughter Emily and wife Nicole Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Loving husband and father Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall, was set-upon by around 25 men after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United in March 2015.

Following months in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, Mr Dobbin returned home but the vicious attack left him brain damaged, paralysed, unable to walk or talk and needing round-the-clock care.

Nick Knowles and BBC’s DIY SOS: The Big Build team visited Mr Dobbin’s home over ten days in November 2017 to transform the Mildenhall father’s house, which was unfit for his needs.

An appeal was made for local tradesmen to come forward and the community responded with more than 100 people taking part in the renovation.

Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Simon Dobbin, before he was injured, at a Cambridge United match Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The work included a bedroom, physio space, wet room, and social space, with downstairs and outdoor access for Mr Dobbin in his wheelchair.

After the episode featuring Mr Dobbin aired last week, Mansfield Town fan Sean Revill launched a JustGiving page with the aim of raising £600 for a new 50inch television and a two-year subscription to online streaming service iFollow.

The subscription will allow Mr Dobbin to watch Cambridge United games from the comfort of his transformed home.

The fundraising campaign reached its target in around 24 hours and has now raised more than £1,400.

Nick Knowles at the renovation Picture: GREGG BROWN Nick Knowles at the renovation Picture: GREGG BROWN

“Anyone watching DIY SOS? Simon went to a match only to be attacked and now is paralysed,” Mr Revill said on the crowdfunding page.

“Just got me thinking how he went home and away following his club and now can’t do it.”

The group of 13 men convicted for the brutal attack were jailed for more than 42 years in total at Basildon Crown Court in July 2017.

Speaking on the day of the group’s sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “On March 21, 2015, the individuals convicted today acted together as a pack of animals.

TV show DIY SOS: The Big Build renovated Simon Dobbin's Mildenhall home to make it suitable for his needs after he was left with permanent brain damage following an attack Picture: GREGG BROWN TV show DIY SOS: The Big Build renovated Simon Dobbin's Mildenhall home to make it suitable for his needs after he was left with permanent brain damage following an attack Picture: GREGG BROWN

“Within minutes a thoroughly decent man was left with a devastating brain injury.”

A charity match for Mr Dobbin is taking place at Ely City FC on Sunday, May 12, with ex-professional footballers and fans taking on an Arsenal charity team.