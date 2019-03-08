E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New cycle path opened at Ipswich Waterfront

PUBLISHED: 14:08 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 25 August 2019

The new footpath and cycleway in Dock Street, Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A new footpath and cycleway along a key Ipswich Waterfront road has been unveiled.

Suffolk Highways briefly had to put the works in Dock Street, Ipswich on hold because the full length of the road needed to be resurfaced, with road markings repainted.

However the organisation, which is responsible for maintaining the county's roads and pavements, has now Tweeted pictures of the finished works - which should provide better access for cyclists and pedestrians.

The works took about three weeks, starting on Monday, August 5 and finishing by Friday, August 23.

Suffolk Highways Tweeted: "The works taking place on Dock Street, #Ipswich are now complete, a shared use footway has been installed along with new signs, additional works to resurface the road was also completed along with new lines."

